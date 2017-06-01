News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
TOTVS and RetailApp Launch the First Sales Intelligence Platform App of the Brazilian Retail Market
This innovative solution consolidates more than 40 essential indicators for retail in real time, and includes social networking resources for greater engagement with the commercial team
The initiative is the result of a partnership with RetailApp Inc., a US company specialized in retail technologies.
The platform is integrated with TOTVS management software and uses all ERP data to generate reliable and real-time information. This allows intelligent decision making, either for a single store with ten units or a global brand with presence in several countries. With quick and pleasant visualization, managers are able to understand the details of the operation, such as ticket and average price, ranking of stores and sellers, comparative to previous periods, weekly accumulation and control of product mix.
Managers will gain online and secure visibility into all the movements of their unit dynamically, such as sales performance, average ticket per seller, and how many and which parts weresold, among many others. The agility is so great that productivity gain may reach 20%, saving an hour or more each day that was previously lost in these operational activities.
The management speed provided by TOTVS RetailApp is palpable; all numbers pertinent to the business are available for monitoring data and sales evolution throughout the day. This dynamic and agile system generates end-to-end communication engagement from the president through supervisors and managers, to store sellers.
The solution also has integration capabilities with any social platform and, through the share button, executives can send comments via SMS, email, WhatsApp, etc., to notify their managers or give a direct instruction to improve performance or team attention.
All of this is available with full digital security using encrypted data to transform the management of the entire retail operation into real-time actions. In this way, TOTVS RetailApp provides a great leap in management quality for the retailer, increasing productivity and, consequently, business results.
"Having the right information and the right time is guarantee for decisions that change our client's business pointer. The RetailApp platform fulfills this purpose by simply providing the main indicators for the real-time monitoring of the operation. It is 100% mobile, very intuitive
and was built to generate high sales team engagement, offering entrepreneurs the management of their company in the palm of the hand, literally," comments Ronan Maia, TOTVS Vice President of Distribution and Retail.
RetailApp Inc.'s Vice President of Operations in Latin America, Marcelo Monteiro, says that the partnership with TOTVS opens an important exclusive platform channel in the country. "Brazil is one of the largest markets in the world in terms of retail, with a strong growth of local brands and a strong presence of international brands. The partnership with a company with the performance and capillarity of TOTVS opens several opportunities to bring to the national segment the expertise of a solution developed to boost the productivity of retail businesses,"
The platform is very simple to install - just download it from the App Store or Play Store, relate the number of stores and users and set the access hierarchy – then it is ready to use.
About TOTVS
TOTVS is a provider of business solutions for companies of all sizes, operates with management softwares, productivity and collaboration platforms, hardware and consulting, with absolute leadership in the SMB market in Latin America. With more than 50% marketshare in Brazil, it ranks 20th the most valuable brand in the country in the Interbrand ranking. TOTVS is present in 41 countries with net revenues of over $2 billion. In Brazil, it has 15 branches, 52 franchises, 5 thousand distribution channels and 10 development centers. Outside, it has 7 other branches and 5 development centers (United States, Mexico, China and Taiwan). For more information, visit www.totvs.com.
About RetailApp Inc.
RetailApp Inc. is an American corporation based in Miami that has achieved rapid international success through its RetailApp platform. Initially the company developed in Latin America with offices and channels in Brazil and Argentina and currently expanding its distribution in USA, Europe and Asia. Today RetailApp is the first platform that many international brands use to connect their teams and to run the business. For more information visit the website http://retailapp.com/
Media Contact
Marina Zimmaro
+55 (11) 2244-5935
***@rmacomunicacao.com.br
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse