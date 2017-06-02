 
News By Tag
* Western Benefits Conference
* Trucker Huss
* Employee Benefits Law
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Place
* San Francisco
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
8765432


Trucker Huss to Participate in 2017 Western Benefits Conference

 
 
Western Benefits Conference
Western Benefits Conference
SAN FRANCISCO - June 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Trucker Huss, LLP is pleased to sponsor the 2017 Western Benefits Conference, co-hosted by Western Pension & Benefits Council and The American Society of Pension Professionals & Actuaries, on July 9-12, 2017 in Anaheim, California. The Western Benefits Conference (WBC) is designed specifically for retirement and health and welfare benefits professionals, with an emphasis on practical issues that are important to plan sponsors and their advisors. The firm has been a proud supporter of the WBC since 2005.

In addition to the firm's sponsorship, Trucker Huss attorneys Brad Huss and Callan Carter will present during the WBC.

Director Brad Huss will lead a discussion titled "Wild Ride of DOL Investigations" covering the many issues that arise during DOL investigations and how they can be resolved.

Counsel Callan Carter will lead a discussion on "Fiduciary Issues with Participant Health Plan Data Privacy" to explore the increasing prevalence of data breaches in the health plan world. Callan will discuss the fiduciary responsibilities relevant to preventing and responding to health plan data breaches.

About Trucker Huss

Trucker Huss is the largest employee benefits specialty law firm headquartered on the West Coast. Our in-depth knowledge and breadth of experience on all issues confronting benefit plans, plan sponsors, and plan fiduciaries translate into real-world, practical solutions for our clients—backed by the resources to handle the most complex or the most straightforward matters. For more information, visit http://www.truckerhuss.com/.

Contact
Sara Van Dusen
***@sarasource.com
End
Source:Trucker Huss, APC
Email:***@sarasource.com Email Verified
Tags:Western Benefits Conference, Trucker Huss, Employee Benefits Law
Industry:Legal
Location:San Francisco - California - United States
Subject:Sponsorships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SaraSource PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share