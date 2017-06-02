News By Tag
Trucker Huss to Participate in 2017 Western Benefits Conference
In addition to the firm's sponsorship, Trucker Huss attorneys Brad Huss and Callan Carter will present during the WBC.
Director Brad Huss will lead a discussion titled "Wild Ride of DOL Investigations"
Counsel Callan Carter will lead a discussion on "Fiduciary Issues with Participant Health Plan Data Privacy" to explore the increasing prevalence of data breaches in the health plan world. Callan will discuss the fiduciary responsibilities relevant to preventing and responding to health plan data breaches.
About Trucker Huss
Trucker Huss is the largest employee benefits specialty law firm headquartered on the West Coast. Our in-depth knowledge and breadth of experience on all issues confronting benefit plans, plan sponsors, and plan fiduciaries translate into real-world, practical solutions for our clients—backed by the resources to handle the most complex or the most straightforward matters. For more information, visit http://www.truckerhuss.com/
Contact
Sara Van Dusen
***@sarasource.com
