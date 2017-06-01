News By Tag
Lennar's Legacy Community Grand Opens Saturday, June 24
"We are so thrilled to open this community to the public," said Susan Wilke, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Lennar Central Valley. "We've listened to what buyers are looking for and think they will be very pleased with the modern floorplans we're offering at Legacy."
Lennar's stylish Cambridge Collection of floorplans available at Legacy consists of five distinctive floorplans that include the redesigned Yale X, modeled for the first time, Radcliffe X, Lexington, Hawthorne, and Versatillion, a Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home® floorplan.
These floorplans are available in a variety of single and two-story designs that range in size from approximately 2,000 to 2,697 square feet. These homes feature up to five bedrooms, three bathrooms and three-bay garages and include modern design details such as open-concept living areas and extended outdoor living areas.
The Versatillion plan is one of Lennar's popular Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home® floorplans. Designed to accommodate dual and multigenerational living situations, these special floorplans include an attached private suite. That suite combines a separate entrance, living room, bedroom, bathroom and laundry area in a way that allows for as much direct access to or privacy from the main home as is desired. The Versatillion plan includes four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a two-bay garage atop approximately 2,257 square feet of living space.
Set in a great area of Hanford, children will attend schools from the Pioneer Unified School District, including Frontier Elementary School. Additionally, this community's location offers easy freeway access for stress-free commutes, new shopping areas and a selection of dining establishments.
Every Lennar home comes filled with upscale features as standard through the Everything's Included® program. By including granite-slab kitchen countertops, backsplashes, stainless steel GE® appliances, energy-efficient features and other custom-like appointments into each new home at no added cost, it's easier for new Lennar homeowners to just move-in and start living.
Be sure to attend the official Grand Opening event on Saturday, June 24, at Legacy, located on Grangeville and Centennial in Hanford. For more information, please visit http://www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders and proudly remains steadfast in their commitment toward quality, value and integrity. Lennar has a longstanding history of building exceptional homes in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
