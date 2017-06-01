 
News By Tag
* Lennar
* New Homes
* New homes in Hanford
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Hanford
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
7654321

Lennar's Legacy Community Grand Opens Saturday, June 24

 
 
Lennar's Highlands community is excited to Grand Open on June 24th.
Lennar's Highlands community is excited to Grand Open on June 24th.
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Lennar
* New Homes
* New homes in Hanford

Industry:
* Real Estate

Location:
* Hanford - California - US

Subject:
* Products

HANFORD, Calif. - June 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Lennar is thrilled to announce the highly-anticipated Grand Opening of their Legacy community will be Saturday, June 24. Lennar's popular Cambridge Collection of floorplans will be available at this community and three will be modeled. Prospective home shoppers are encouraged to attend the event for the first opportunity to tour the beautiful model homes.

"We are so thrilled to open this community to the public," said Susan Wilke, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Lennar Central Valley. "We've listened to what buyers are looking for and think they will be very pleased with the modern floorplans we're offering at Legacy."

Lennar's stylish Cambridge Collection of floorplans available at Legacy consists of five distinctive floorplans that include the redesigned Yale X, modeled for the first time, Radcliffe X, Lexington, Hawthorne, and Versatillion, a Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home® floorplan.

These floorplans are available in a variety of single and two-story designs that range in size from approximately 2,000 to 2,697 square feet. These homes feature up to five bedrooms, three bathrooms and three-bay garages and include modern design details such as open-concept living areas and extended outdoor living areas.

The Versatillion plan is one of Lennar's popular Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home® floorplans. Designed to accommodate dual and multigenerational living situations, these special floorplans include an attached private suite. That suite combines a separate entrance, living room, bedroom, bathroom and laundry area in a way that allows for as much direct access to or privacy from the main home as is desired. The Versatillion plan includes four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a two-bay garage atop approximately 2,257 square feet of living space.

Set in a great area of Hanford, children will attend schools from the Pioneer Unified School District, including Frontier Elementary School. Additionally, this community's location offers easy freeway access for stress-free commutes, new shopping areas and a selection of dining establishments.

Every Lennar home comes filled with upscale features as standard through the Everything's Included® program. By including granite-slab kitchen countertops, backsplashes, stainless steel GE® appliances, energy-efficient features and other custom-like appointments into each new home at no added cost, it's easier for new Lennar homeowners to just move-in and start living.

Be sure to attend the official Grand Opening event on Saturday, June 24, at Legacy, located on Grangeville and Centennial in Hanford. For more information, please visit http://www.lennar.com/new-homes/california/fresno-central... or call (559) 994-6567.

With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders and proudly remains steadfast in their commitment toward quality, value and integrity. Lennar has a longstanding history of building exceptional homes in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.

Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
9492830202
valerie.sheets@lennar.com
End
Source:
Email:***@lennar.com Email Verified
Tags:Lennar, New Homes, New homes in Hanford
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Hanford - California - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Lennar News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share