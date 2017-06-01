News By Tag
Panama City American Advertising Federation Association Announces
Local Bay County ADDY entries move on to the district level in Florida!
Bay County Florida had two of our entries move on to the district level and we couldn't be prouder! Sara Patterson; a student with Gulf Coast State College received a Gold ADDY® at both the local and district level for her still photography, 'Early Morning Dew'. Kerigan Marketing Associates received a Gold ADDY® at both the local and district level for their 30-sec commercial for Life Management Center, 'Like You'. Both if these can be found on our Facebook page @AAFPanamaCity.
"We are especially proud of this Silver ADDY® Award, at the 4th District level, for our:30-second television spot. Not just because of the level of competition---
Principal : 850-648-4560 / 225-205-4562 3706 Hwy 98, Suite 103 Mexico Beach, FL 32456
Established in 1905, the American Advertising Federation (AAF) is the only organization that includes members from all disciplines and career levels in advertising. Whether you're new to the fast-paced world of advertising or a seasoned professional, the AAF is for you. There are more than 40,000 professional members of the AAF representing 15 districts across three regions who are actively engaging in local, district, regional and national programs. Being a professional member gives you access to invaluable resources, connections and advertising opportunities. We thank you for your time and dedication to your profession. We also look forward to continuing to bring value to your AAF membership in 2017/18.
Chuck Giambra Giambra B2B Marketing 2016/17 AAF President
Kristi Kirkland Answer Marketing, Inc. 2017/18 Incoming President
Details about the ADDY®'s: americanadvertisingawards.com
Link for TV spot: http ://bit.ly/2rh7ELU
We look forward to growing this event and seeing an increasing amount of local entries move onto the next levels. See you all in 2018!
