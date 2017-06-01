Panama City American Advertising Federation Association Announces

Local Bay County ADDY entries move on to the district level in Florida!

-- Bay County FL - Every year local businesses, agencies, graphic artists and students submit their creative works to the American Advertising Association club to be judged and spotlighted at the local ADDY®'s annual gala. The American Advertising Awards (ADDY®'s) are the only Nationally recognized advertising awards that begin at a local level and move up to the district and national. This year local AAF Club brought in a distinguished panel of advertising creative executives gathered in Panama City the weekend of February 18th, 2017 to select the winners. Our club did exceptionally well, with 22 Gold ADDY® Awards and 25 Silver ADDY® Awards from both industry professionals and students.Bay County Florida had two of our entries move on to the district level and we couldn't be prouder! Sara Patterson; a student with Gulf Coast State College received a Gold ADDY® at both the local and district level for her still photography, 'Early Morning Dew'. Kerigan Marketing Associates received a Gold ADDY® at both the local and district level for their 30-sec commercial for Life Management Center, 'Like You'. Both if these can be found on our Facebook page @AAFPanamaCity."We are especially proud of this Silver ADDY® Award, at the 4District level, for our:30-second television spot. Not just because of the level of competition---which included McDonald's, Disney and Publix TV spots---but because Life Management Center does so much good in our community. Mental health issues happen to people just like everyone who will see our commercial, and we wanted to help de-stigmatize the subject with relatable people and real language through a message of hope." Jack KeriganEstablished in 1905, the American Advertising Federation (AAF) is the only organization that includes members from all disciplines and career levels in advertising. Whether you're new to the fast-paced world of advertising or a seasoned professional, the AAF is for you. There are more than 40,000 professional members of the AAF representing 15 districts across three regions who are actively engaging in local, district, regional and national programs. Being a professional member gives you access to invaluable resources, connections and advertising opportunities. We thank you for your time and dedication to your profession. We also look forward to continuing to bring value to your AAF membership in 2017/18.Chuck Giambra Giambra B2B Marketing 2016/17 AAF PresidentKristi Kirkland Answer Marketing, Inc. 2017/18 Incoming PresidentDetails about the ADDY®'s: americanadvertisingawards.comLink for TV spot: http ://bit.ly/2rh7ELUWe look forward to growing this event and seeing an increasing amount of local entries move onto the next levels. See you all in 2018!