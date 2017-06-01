News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Move-in by End of Summer at Estates at Heritage El Dorado Hills
"We know this is a huge season for people looking to move, and that working out a timeline can be one of the more difficult parts of the new home buying process," said Laura Kilgore, Director of Marketing for Lennar Sacramento. "That's one of the benefits of purchasing one our quick move-in homes — the timeline is much shorter, making it easier and less stressful."
Estates at Heritage El Dorado Hills offers two plans that will be move-in ready by the end of summer: The Vanderbilt and The Hampton. Both single-story home designs boast a high level of standard features through Lennar's Everything's Included® program, along with a variety of Thoughtful Design™ details meant to help accommodate the changing lifestyle needs of active adults.
The Vanderbilt offers 2,756 square feet of living space that includes three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, a split three-bay garage and a covered patio. The Hampton offers 2,701 square feet of living space that includes two bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, a den, formal dining room, courtyard and split three-bay garage. Both homes feature stunning master suites that include private sitting or retreat areas, huge walk-in closets and spa-worthy master bathrooms.
As part of Lennar Sacramento's Thoughtful Design™ program, these homes boast open kitchen designs with center islands that allow for optimized mobility throughout. Additional Thoughtful Design™ features include wider hallways and doorways, walk-in showers with seats and hand-held shower heads, lower appliance design, raised electrical outlets, lower light switches and much more.
Additionally, Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program helps add tremendous value and style through a high level of standard features most builders typically charge extra for. Items such as granite or quartz countertops, tankless water heaters, home automation technology, stainless steel appliances, programmable thermostats, solar electric packages and more.
Set inside the Heritage El Dorado Hills community, a premier active adult community designed for individuals 55 and better, residents enjoy plenty of luxurious amenities located just steps from their new home. The approximately 5,000-square foot, residents-only fitness center, The Retreat, includes a gym with state-of-the-
Heritage El Dorado Hills is located off Highway 50 and Latrobe Road at 9039 Heritage Parkway in El Dorado Hills. For more information on these quick move-in homes please visit www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
9492830202
valerie.sheets@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse