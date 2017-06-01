 
News By Tag
* Lennar
* New Homes
* new homes in Sacramento
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Sacramento
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
7654321

Move-in by End of Summer at Estates at Heritage El Dorado Hills

 
 
The Vanderbilt plan is one of Lennar's Next Gen – The Homes Within A Home.
The Vanderbilt plan is one of Lennar's Next Gen – The Homes Within A Home.
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Lennar
* New Homes
* new homes in Sacramento

Industry:
* Real Estate

Location:
* Sacramento - California - US

Subject:
* Products

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - June 7, 2017 - PRLog -- If you're looking to make the move into a brand-new home at the end of summer, set in a community designed specifically for individuals aged 55 and up, then look no further than Lennar's Estates at Heritage El Dorado Hills. This community offers a variety of floorplans, two of which are slated to be move-in ready by the end of the summer.

"We know this is a huge season for people looking to move, and that working out a timeline can be one of the more difficult parts of the new home buying process," said Laura Kilgore, Director of Marketing for Lennar Sacramento. "That's one of the benefits of purchasing one our quick move-in homes — the timeline is much shorter, making it easier and less stressful."

Estates at Heritage El Dorado Hills offers two plans that will be move-in ready by the end of summer: The Vanderbilt and The Hampton. Both single-story home designs boast a high level of standard features through Lennar's Everything's Included® program, along with a variety of Thoughtful Design™ details meant to help accommodate the changing lifestyle needs of active adults.

The Vanderbilt offers 2,756 square feet of living space that includes three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, a split three-bay garage and a covered patio. The Hampton offers 2,701 square feet of living space that includes two bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, a den, formal dining room, courtyard and split three-bay garage. Both homes feature stunning master suites that include private sitting or retreat areas, huge walk-in closets and spa-worthy master bathrooms.

As part of Lennar Sacramento's Thoughtful Design™ program, these homes boast open kitchen designs with center islands that allow for optimized mobility throughout. Additional Thoughtful Design™ features include wider hallways and doorways, walk-in showers with seats and hand-held shower heads, lower appliance design, raised electrical outlets, lower light switches and much more.

Additionally, Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program helps add tremendous value and style through a high level of standard features most builders typically charge extra for. Items such as granite or quartz countertops, tankless water heaters, home automation technology, stainless steel appliances, programmable thermostats, solar electric packages and more.

Set inside the Heritage El Dorado Hills community, a premier active adult community designed for individuals 55 and better, residents enjoy plenty of luxurious amenities located just steps from their new home. The approximately 5,000-square foot, residents-only fitness center, The Retreat, includes a gym with state-of-the-art equipment, a covered pool, spa, locker rooms and an aerobics room.  Additional outdoor amenities include tennis and pickle ball courts, bocce ball area, outdoor seating, fire pit and area for community events on the five-acre site.

Heritage El Dorado Hills is located off Highway 50 and Latrobe Road at 9039 Heritage Parkway in El Dorado Hills. For more information on these quick move-in homes please visit www.lennar.com/sacramento or call (916) 293-7650.

  With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.

Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
9492830202
valerie.sheets@lennar.com
End
Source:
Email:***@lennar.com Email Verified
Tags:Lennar, New Homes, new homes in Sacramento
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Sacramento - California - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Lennar News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share