The Vital Connections: Affordable Housing and Healthy Communities for Foster Youth

-- Finding affordable housing in the Bay Area is a challenge for everyone. It is especially hard for foster youth, up to 50 percent of whom will experience homelessness at some point after leaving the system. Beyond Emancipation (B:E) provides safe and stable housing for nearly 80 youth who have experienced foster care. The B:E community houses located in East Oakland provide a dorm like setting with a focus on healthy living.On June 13, 2017, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf will honor B:E supporters from the community who have contributed to the success of the B:E housing programs at an event from 4:00 to 5:30 pm at the Nia Community House in Oakland.More than just a roof over your head, a healthy community includes access to fresh and nutritious foods and strong community support. East Oakland, where B:E programs are located, has long been a food desert with sparse options for purchasing fresh fruits and vegetables. Through healthy living workshops, B:E strives to support its clients in learning to shop for and prepare healthy meals on a tight budget, an important component of independent living skills.After the ceremony, Celebrity Chef Nikki Shaw will host a healthy cooking class for the residents. Committed to spreading awareness of and combating childhood obesity, Chef Nikki has appeared on the Food Network as a finalist on The Next Food Network Star: Season 3 and was a food and wine instructor on Jamie Foxx's MTV reality show, From G's to Gents. She was also a featured chef on the hit VH1 series Basketball Wives.Oakland's 50th mayor, Mayor Schaaf is a native Oaklander who has shown commitment to building healthier communities throughout the city.About Beyond Emancipation (B:E): B:E's mission is to support Alameda County's current and former foster and probation youth to make successful transitions to adulthood and living independently. Through B:E's groundbreaking coaching model, Creative, Connected, Resourceful & Whole (CCRW), the agency provides support in housing, education, employment, permanency, and wellness so that youth can live healthy, productive, and connected lives.www.beyondemancipation.org