June 2017
The Vital Connections: Affordable Housing and Healthy Communities for Foster Youth

 
 
OAKLAND, Calif. - June 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Finding affordable housing in the Bay Area is a challenge for everyone. It is especially hard for foster youth, up to 50 percent of whom will experience homelessness at some point after leaving the system. Beyond Emancipation (B:E) provides safe and stable housing for nearly 80 youth who have experienced foster care. The B:E community houses located in East Oakland provide a dorm like setting with a focus on healthy living.

On June 13, 2017, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf will honor B:E supporters from the community who have contributed to the success of the B:E housing programs at an event from 4:00 to 5:30 pm at the Nia Community House in Oakland.

More than just a roof over your head, a healthy community includes access to fresh and nutritious foods and strong community support. East Oakland, where B:E programs are located, has long been a food desert with sparse options for purchasing fresh fruits and vegetables. Through healthy living workshops, B:E strives to support its clients in learning to shop for and prepare healthy meals on a tight budget, an important component of independent living skills.

After the ceremony, Celebrity Chef Nikki Shaw will host a healthy cooking class for the residents. Committed to spreading awareness of and combating childhood obesity, Chef Nikki has appeared on the Food Network as a finalist on The Next Food Network Star: Season 3 and was a food and wine instructor on Jamie Foxx's MTV reality show, From G's to Gents. She was also a featured chef on the hit VH1 series Basketball Wives.

Oakland's 50th mayor, Mayor Schaaf is a native Oaklander who has shown commitment to building healthier communities throughout the city.

About Beyond Emancipation (B:E): B:E's mission is to support Alameda County's current and former foster and probation youth to make successful transitions to adulthood and living independently. Through B:E's groundbreaking coaching model, Creative, Connected, Resourceful & Whole (CCRW), the agency provides support in housing, education, employment, permanency, and wellness so that youth can live healthy, productive, and connected lives.

www.beyondemancipation.org

Media Contact
Raquel Stratton, Communications Manager
510-877-0079
***@beyondemancipation.org
