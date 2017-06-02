 
News By Tag
* Youth Sports
* Sports Education
* Youth Sports Education
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Sports
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Colorado Springs
  Colorado
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
8765432


SportsEngine and TrueSport Join Forces to Promote Positive Change in Youth Sport Culture

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Youth Sports
* Sports Education
* Youth Sports Education

Industry:
* Sports

Location:
* Colorado Springs - Colorado - US

Subject:
* Partnerships

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - June 8, 2017 - PRLog -- TrueSport, a movement powered by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), is pleased to announce today a partnership with SportsEngine, a division of NBC Sports Group, to help promote a positive youth sport culture across the nation.

SportsEngine, the leading provider of Sport Life Management web software and mobile applications for youth, amateur, and professional sports, will make educational tools from TrueSport, including articles, lesson plans and videos, available to its vast user base through its sports websites, online community, and media center syndication service used by thousands of youth sports organizations.

The partnership expands the companies' commitment to youth sports, and grows the reach of values-based education in sport. TrueSport's resources will provide parents and coaches with a meaningful knowledge base on promoting sportsmanship, character building, and clean and healthy performance.

"We are very excited to partner with USADA and TrueSport," said Jody Vogelaar, Vice President of Marketing at SportsEngine.  "This partnership allows us to provide incredibly valuable teaching and educational content to millions of SportsEngine users, and supports our broader company mission to make youth sports a more rewarding experience for athletes, volunteers, administrators, families, and fans."

"We are thrilled to collaborate with SportsEngine to promote a positive youth sport experience," said John Frothingham, Chief Operating Officer at the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency. "TrueSport is committed to contributing premium content, authored by world-renowned experts to engage, inform, and inspire Sports Engine's community."

SportsEngine believes sport is about the positive lessons that every athlete can learn from participating in organized sports activities, including teamwork, respect, discipline, and leadership. Working alongside the most trusted guardian of clean sport – USADA – TrueSport joins the partnership as an expert voice helping to ensure sport enriches the lives of young people.

ABOUT SportsEngine:

Helping the world play smarter and live more, SportsEngine, Inc., an NBC Sports Group company, is the leading provider of Sport Life Management web software and mobile applications for youth, amateur, and professional sports. SportsEngine, Inc. features a complete suite of easy-to-use tools that power over 600,000 teams, leagues, and clubs to help them manage, connect, and communicate with a diverse range of stakeholders, including athletes, parents, administrators, coaches, referees, scouts, volunteers, fans, journalists, and sponsors. Founded in 2008, SportsEngine, Inc. is based in Minneapolis, MN. For more information, please visit www.sportsengine.com; like the company on Facebook at Facebook.com/sportsengine; or follow SportsEngine on Twitter at @sportsengine.

ABOUT TrueSport®:

Headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, TrueSport® is a grassroots movement born and powered by the experience and values of USADA – the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency. The TrueSport® mission is simple and bold: to change the culture of youth sport by providing powerful educational tools to equip young athletes with the resources to build the life skills and core values for lasting success on and off the field. Explore a world of resources at www.TrueSport.org, a place where coaches, parents, and kids can teach, learn, and play.

Contact
Kirby Verceles
***@usada.org
End
Source:
Email:***@usada.org Email Verified
Tags:Youth Sports, Sports Education, Youth Sports Education
Industry:Sports
Location:Colorado Springs - Colorado - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
TrueSport News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share