SportsEngine and TrueSport Join Forces to Promote Positive Change in Youth Sport Culture
SportsEngine, the leading provider of Sport Life Management web software and mobile applications for youth, amateur, and professional sports, will make educational tools from TrueSport, including articles, lesson plans and videos, available to its vast user base through its sports websites, online community, and media center syndication service used by thousands of youth sports organizations.
The partnership expands the companies' commitment to youth sports, and grows the reach of values-based education in sport. TrueSport's resources will provide parents and coaches with a meaningful knowledge base on promoting sportsmanship, character building, and clean and healthy performance.
"We are very excited to partner with USADA and TrueSport," said Jody Vogelaar, Vice President of Marketing at SportsEngine. "This partnership allows us to provide incredibly valuable teaching and educational content to millions of SportsEngine users, and supports our broader company mission to make youth sports a more rewarding experience for athletes, volunteers, administrators, families, and fans."
"We are thrilled to collaborate with SportsEngine to promote a positive youth sport experience,"
SportsEngine believes sport is about the positive lessons that every athlete can learn from participating in organized sports activities, including teamwork, respect, discipline, and leadership. Working alongside the most trusted guardian of clean sport – USADA – TrueSport joins the partnership as an expert voice helping to ensure sport enriches the lives of young people.
ABOUT SportsEngine:
Helping the world play smarter and live more, SportsEngine, Inc., an NBC Sports Group company, is the leading provider of Sport Life Management web software and mobile applications for youth, amateur, and professional sports. SportsEngine, Inc. features a complete suite of easy-to-use tools that power over 600,000 teams, leagues, and clubs to help them manage, connect, and communicate with a diverse range of stakeholders, including athletes, parents, administrators, coaches, referees, scouts, volunteers, fans, journalists, and sponsors. Founded in 2008, SportsEngine, Inc. is based in Minneapolis, MN. For more information, please visit www.sportsengine.com; like the company on Facebook at Facebook.com/
ABOUT TrueSport®:
Headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, TrueSport® is a grassroots movement born and powered by the experience and values of USADA – the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency. The TrueSport® mission is simple and bold: to change the culture of youth sport by providing powerful educational tools to equip young athletes with the resources to build the life skills and core values for lasting success on and off the field. Explore a world of resources at www.TrueSport.org, a place where coaches, parents, and kids can teach, learn, and play.
