 
News By Tag
* Botox
* Maidenhead
* Doctor
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Beauty
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Berkshire
  Berkshire
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
7654321

Harley Street Comes to Maidenhead

New skincare clinic opens in Maidenhead providing high end treatments to locals wanting to look their best.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Botox
* Maidenhead
* Doctor

Industry:
* Beauty

Location:
* Berkshire - Berkshire - England

Subject:
* Companies

BERKSHIRE, England - June 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Dr Selena Langdon has recently launched a new skincare and Aesthetic clinic, Berkshire Aesthetics, in Maidenhead town centre. Berkshire Aesthetics provides a range of services, more often found on Harley Street, to residents in and around Maidenhead.  These services, which are focused on optimising skin health are proving very popular and are attracting people from surrounding areas into the town centre.

Dr Langdon said, "I looked at many possible locations for Berkshire Aesthetics but with the regeneration plans for Maidenhead underway I felt that there was an opportunity to benefit from this and in my own way contribute to local development by expanding the type of services available in our community".

As a doctor, who trained in Plastic Surgery at some of London's top hospitals, together with her time in General Practice, Dr Langdon is very aware of the needs of her patients. She has developed a range of skin treatments which can improve a person's appearance while at the same time support skin health.

Combining her knowledge and experience in a range of medical settings, with the latest in imaging technology, Dr Langdon can create bespoke treatment plans for her patients. Generally, patients have a specific concern which first brings them to Berkshire Aesthetics but with Dr Langdon's extensive knowledge she can consult on a range of possible treatments.

About the treatments Dr Langdon highlighted that, "As we age many skin conditions develop, and while we are often focused on our general wellbeing, the skin is the body's largest organ and it is important to take care of it. While I try to help my patients to look and feel good, every service I offer does have a solid basis in medical science and there is sound clinical evidence of the results.

For more information about Dr Langdon and Berkshire Aesthetics please contact:

Dr Selena Langdon

Berkshire Aesthetics

Suite 1B, 1 Park Street

Maidenhead SL6 1SL

0333 444 0633

http://www.berkshireaesthetics.com

info@berkshireaesthetics.com

Contact
Dr Selena Langdon
***@berkshireaesthetics.com
End
Source:
Email:***@berkshireaesthetics.com Email Verified
Tags:Botox, Maidenhead, Doctor
Industry:Beauty
Location:Berkshire - Berkshire - England
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share