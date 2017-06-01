Harley Street Comes to Maidenhead

New skincare clinic opens in Maidenhead providing high end treatments to locals wanting to look their best.

Dr Selena Langdon

Dr Selena Langdon

-- Dr Selena Langdon has recently launched a new skincare and Aesthetic clinic, Berkshire Aesthetics, in Maidenhead town centre. Berkshire Aesthetics provides a range of services, more often found on Harley Street, to residents in and around Maidenhead. These services, which are focused on optimising skin health are proving very popular and are attracting people from surrounding areas into the town centre.Dr Langdon said, "I looked at many possible locations for Berkshire Aesthetics but with the regeneration plans for Maidenhead underway I felt that there was an opportunity to benefit from this and in my own way contribute to local development by expanding the type of services available in our community".As a doctor, who trained in Plastic Surgery at some of London's top hospitals, together with her time in General Practice, Dr Langdon is very aware of the needs of her patients. She has developed a range of skin treatments which can improve a person's appearance while at the same time support skin health.Combining her knowledge and experience in a range of medical settings, with the latest in imaging technology, Dr Langdon can create bespoke treatment plans for her patients. Generally, patients have a specific concern which first brings them to Berkshire Aesthetics but with Dr Langdon's extensive knowledge she can consult on a range of possible treatments.About the treatments Dr Langdon highlighted that, "As we age many skin conditions develop, and while we are often focused on our general wellbeing, the skin is the body's largest organ and it is important to take care of it. While I try to help my patients to look and feel good, every service I offer does have a solid basis in medical science and there is sound clinical evidence of the results.For more information about Dr Langdon and Berkshire Aesthetics please contact:Dr Selena LangdonBerkshire AestheticsSuite 1B, 1 Park StreetMaidenhead SL6 1SL0333 444 0633info@berkshireaesthetics.com