Local Accounting Firm, CLH, Celebrates 25 Years of Business

Contact

Emily Abuatieh

***@clh-cpa.com Emily Abuatieh

End

-- CLH, a local accounting firm situated in the Arts District of Michigan City is thrilled to celebrate its 25anniversary of business this year. The CPA firm was founded in 1992 by John A. Craighead, with Robert W. Lange and Linda K. Hough becoming partners with the firm within a few years. CLH is proud of its sustained growth throughout the last 25 years and the hard-working staff who have made this achievement possible."We pride ourselves on offering a personal accounting experience by intentionally building relationships with our clients," commented Robert W. Lange, CPA. "Over the years, we've remained steadfast in our commitment to quality. We've worked hard to earn our reputation for excellence."Added John A. Craighead, CPA, CVA, "CLH is large enough to offer a broad range of services, from consulting to valuations to tax returns, but small enough to give every individual and business the attention they need and deserve." The firm is also one of the only accounting firms in Northwest Indiana to have three certified valuation analysts on staff. These qualities have enabled CLH to be a growth-focused firm, as well as a dependable firm that will be around for many more years to come.Tony P. Gillisse, CPA, and recently-named partner of the firm remarked, "It has been a rewarding experience to see CLH grow and develop into the outstanding business it is today and I look forward to seeing the firm continue to grow in the future.""In an age where businesses come and go in the blink of an eye, achieving 25 years of successful business growth demonstrates CLH's dedication, reliability, and integrity. This company is something to be proud about," affirmed Linda K. Hough, CPA. "We offer our sincere appreciation to everyone who has contributed to CLH reaching this milestone!"To learn more about CLH, LLC's business valuation, accounting, financial consulting, and related services, contact us directly, or visit our website:* * *