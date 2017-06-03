Fespa 2017: APA's new products unveiled!

Contact

-- Great success for Fespa 2017: APA presents its innovations and steals the spotlight in Hamburg at the international event that sets the benchmark in the digital printing and decoration industry.The Italian manufacturer of adhesive films unveiled at Fespa the new colours of the Wrapfilm Super Candy collection, superior quality materials capable of producing unprecedented effects.At APA's stand, visitors were able to test the innovative repositionable adhesive "RepoTack Air Free System" which, thanks to its micro-channels, ensures a remarkable ease of application, safe removal and leaves no traces behind.Inside the exhibition premises, visitors could try a series of wrapping applications on the test bench: car wrapping specialists were entertained by live shows on how to redesign and customise a vehicle with extreme simplicity; the public could also test textile decorations with the use of the heat press.Many visitors were attracted by the structure with APA Truck decorated tarpaulin, the only original permanent, self-adhesive cast film, which can be printed and plotter cut, for the simple and quick customisation of commercial curtain sided trucks.Finally, the space dedicated to Interior Design was a great hit, with a new generation of films crafted to breathe new life into domestic environments:from window panes to walls, both interior and exterior, furnishings, floors and much, much more…With APA you can unleash your imagination…Customising different types of surfaces is easier than ever!