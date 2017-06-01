News By Tag
Kittydelphia is COMING in July!
A 3-day cat-tastic Philly pop-up shop event July 7-9, 2017, in Northern Liberties
Kittydelphia will feature cat artists, local cat-centric merchants, appearances by area celebrity cats, gift basket raffles, and lots more. All donations and raffle proceeds will benefit PAWS — Philadelphia's 100% donor-supported no-kill shelter, which will have adoptable cats on-hand at the festivities.
Kittydelphia is the brainchild of Laura Kicey, the artist and designer behind Olive & Rye Cat Art — custom cat portraits, plus cat-themed art, apparel and homegoods — which is named after her beloved calico and tortie kitties adopted from Philly PAWS in 2014. Olive and Rye's antics are seen daily on their popular Instagram @oliveandrye.
Among the merchants and vendors appearing alongside Olive & Rye Cat Art at Kittydelphia are Polydactyl Cats (whimsical cat toys designed and handmade by Randi Warhol); Xenotees (hand-printed shirts, totes and other apparel crafted by Noelle Burke in her Philadelphia studio); and Kawaii Kitty Cafe (Philly's first cat cafe, located in South Philadelphia and partnered with PAWS to foster adoptable cats). Kittydelphia will also feature art prints from The Dancing Cat, feline bowties from Cherished Paws Gems, cat cookies from The Dark Side Cookies, and more.
Three extremely delightful feline guests are scheduled to appear at Kittydelphia:
If you're crazy for cats, you definitely won't want to miss Kittydelphia
FOR INTERVIEW REQUESTS, HI-RES KITTYDELPHIA
IMAGES OR OTHER INFO, CONTACT:
Instagram & Twitter: @kittydelphia
Facebook page: facebook.com/kittydelphia
Facebook event page: tinyurl.com/kittydelphia2017
LAURA KICEY
kittydelphia@
215-559-9172
http://www.kittydelphia.com
Contact
215-559-9172
215-559-9172
kittydelphia@laurakicey.com
