New APA SuperCandy Series colors

 
 
supercandy
supercandy
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - June 7, 2017 - PRLog -- APA America introduced in US the new SuperCandy Series. The new Supercandy films feature the performance and conformability of the new APA Repotac system. The SuperCandy Series includes 3 new colors available in gloss and satin finishes: Silver, Blue and Red.
High quality Super Candy cast vinyl, specifically manufactured for the decoration of flat, undulated and molded surfaces. S-Candy Colours offer an intense, deep and shiny metallic finish. Formulation and thickness give the film high covering power, a hue of color that remains unchanged even on dark surfaces and high mechanical resistance upon application. The application of the film is made easier thanks to the "Air Free FTX System" technology, the channeled adhesive that facilitates the air expulsion. S-Candy series is printable with Solvent-Ecosolvent, UV and Latex inks.
Visit our new website (www.apa-america.com) to request your samples. SuperCandy films are available by yard or in 59" x 25 yard and 59" x 27 yard rolls.  Visit https://www.apafilms.com/supercandy/

