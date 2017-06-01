News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
New APA SuperCandy Series colors
High quality Super Candy cast vinyl, specifically manufactured for the decoration of flat, undulated and molded surfaces. S-Candy Colours offer an intense, deep and shiny metallic finish. Formulation and thickness give the film high covering power, a hue of color that remains unchanged even on dark surfaces and high mechanical resistance upon application. The application of the film is made easier thanks to the "Air Free FTX System" technology, the channeled adhesive that facilitates the air expulsion. S-Candy series is printable with Solvent-Ecosolvent, UV and Latex inks.
Visit our new website (www.apa-america.com)
Contact
info@amprimaclasse.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse