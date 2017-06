Serial Entrepreneur with Multiple Exits Joins Cultivate Advisory Board

Cultivate welcomes Tony VanBrackle as their newest advisory board member and investor.

-- Entrepreneur and investor Tony VanBrackle, brings 30-plus years of tried and tested executive experience in investing, managing, and growing innovative ideas and people into successful companies. VanBrackle is a keen identifier of new and innovative technologies, companies, and ideas that intersect the need for service solutions with the availability of emerging technology."Tony is a pioneer in the fintech industry and bringing emerging technologies to market. We're excited to have him join our advisory board and share our mission to revolutionize marketing. I'm certain Tony's wealth of experience and proven track record will positively impact our company," according to Joe Bell, CEO of Cultivate.Cultivate is marketing revolutionized. By leveraging the robust amount of data available and advances in artificial intelligence, Cultivate replaces the jobs of marketers. With minimal input from users, the entire marketing process is automated, increasing businesses' sales and bringing loyal followers to their brand.For more information visit: http://cultivate.social/