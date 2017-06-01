 
News By Tag
* Artificial Intelligence
* Technology
* Startup
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Marketing
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Durham
  North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
7654321

Serial Entrepreneur with Multiple Exits Joins Cultivate Advisory Board

Cultivate welcomes Tony VanBrackle as their newest advisory board member and investor.
 
DURHAM, N.C. - June 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Entrepreneur and investor Tony VanBrackle, brings 30-plus years of tried and tested executive experience in investing, managing, and growing innovative ideas and people into successful companies. VanBrackle is a keen identifier of new and innovative technologies, companies, and ideas that intersect the need for service solutions with the availability of emerging technology.

"Tony is a pioneer in the fintech industry and bringing emerging technologies to market. We're excited to have him join our advisory board and share our mission to revolutionize marketing. I'm certain Tony's wealth of experience and proven track record will positively impact our company," according to Joe Bell, CEO of Cultivate.

Cultivate is marketing revolutionized. By leveraging the robust amount of data available and advances in artificial intelligence, Cultivate replaces the jobs of marketers. With minimal input from users, the entire marketing process is automated, increasing businesses' sales and bringing loyal followers to their brand.

For more information visit: http://cultivate.social/

Contact
Mike Hayes
***@cultivate.social
End
Source:
Email:***@cultivate.social Email Verified
Tags:Artificial Intelligence, Technology, Startup
Industry:Marketing
Location:Durham - North Carolina - United States
Subject:Executives
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Cultivate News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share