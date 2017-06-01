News By Tag
Serial Entrepreneur with Multiple Exits Joins Cultivate Advisory Board
Cultivate welcomes Tony VanBrackle as their newest advisory board member and investor.
"Tony is a pioneer in the fintech industry and bringing emerging technologies to market. We're excited to have him join our advisory board and share our mission to revolutionize marketing. I'm certain Tony's wealth of experience and proven track record will positively impact our company," according to Joe Bell, CEO of Cultivate.
Cultivate is marketing revolutionized. By leveraging the robust amount of data available and advances in artificial intelligence, Cultivate replaces the jobs of marketers. With minimal input from users, the entire marketing process is automated, increasing businesses' sales and bringing loyal followers to their brand.
For more information visit: http://cultivate.social/
