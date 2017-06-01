News By Tag
DMR Architects Renews Lease at Heights Plaza in Hasbrouck Heights
Strategic Location, Amenities Draw Tenants to Alfred Sanzari Enterprises-Owned Office Building
A Heights Plaza tenant since June 2007, DMR specializes in architecture, urban planning, landscape architecture, sustainable design, interior design and construction administration. "With an active and expansive business in Bergen County and the greater northern New Jersey area, DMR has found both a convenient and comfortable home at Heights Plaza," said Lloyd A. Rosenberg, AIA, president and CEO. "We look forward to continuing our tenancy here, where the access and on-site amenities have proven advantageous to our staff and clients for nearly 10 years."
Offering 200,000 square feet of office space on six floors, Heights Plaza is located at the intersection of I-80, Route 17 and Route 46, just minutes from the George Washington Bridge and near major highways including the New Jersey Turnpike and Garden State Parkway. Amenities include abundant covered parking, an on-site cafeteria, a security/concierge center and Manhattan skyline views. Heights Plaza is located across from the Hilton Hasbrouck Heights hotel and within two miles of Teterboro Airport.
"A first-class office environment, quality on-site amenities and stable ownership continue to attract companies across all industry segments to Heights Plaza," said Jennings. "We are pleased DMR Architects has reaffirmed its commitment to Heights Plaza and look forward to being part of this tenant's success for many years to come."
Headquartered in Hackensack, Alfred Sanzari Enterprises is a multi-generation family owned and managed business, and one of New Jersey's premier real estate developers, owners and managers of commercial, residential and hospitality real estate. The organization continues to strategically expand and diversify its industry-leading portfolio through both development and acquisitions, while streamlining its business operations. The company prides itself on its integrity and is known for the quality design and construction of its buildings, proactive and responsive property management team and outstanding relationships with its tenants. Many of Alfred Sanzari Enterprises' office, industrial, medical, residential and hospitality properties are iconic landmarks in their respective markets, including the Alfred N. Sanzari Medical Arts Building in Hackensack as well as the Glenpointe Office Complex and Glenpointe Marriott in Teaneck.
