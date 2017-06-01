 
Five First Coast Manufacturers Association Members Recognized At State Awards

 
 
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - June 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Five area manufacturers, members of the First Coast Manufacturers Association (FCMA), received statewide recognition by the 2017 Florida Sterling Manufacturing Business Excellence Awards.

At the Governor's Sterling Awards Banquet held in Orlando, manufacturers were presented awards based on leadership, strategic planning, customer and market focus, measurement, analysis and knowledge management, workforce and operations.

Out of 120 manufacturers who were nominated, five Northeast Florida companies were winners or finalists, who include…

Beaver Street Fisheries: Runner-up for Companies 200+ employees. This Jacksonville company produces fresh and frozen seafood products, meat items, protein combination meals and condiments for retail and food service customers.

Rayonier Advanced Materials: Winner for National Companies with up to 500 employees. This Fernandina Beach company is a global leader in highly purified softwood cellulose specialties products.

UTC Aerospace Systems - Engineered Polymer Products: Runner-up for National Companies with up to 500 employees. This Jacksonville company designs, manufacturers, services and tests composites and urethanes for the defense and aerospace markets.

Johnson & Johnson Vision, Inc. : Tied for Winner for National Companies with 500+ employees. This Jacksonville company designs and manufactures medical devices to correct vision disorders.

Carlisle Interconnect Technologies: Runner-up for National Companies with 500+ employees. This St. Augustine company designs and manufacturers high performance wire and cable, fiber optic cable, RF/microwave connectors, avionics trays, racks and integrated system and complex assemblies.

Established in 1992, the Florida Sterling Council is a public/private not-for-profit corporation supported by the Executive Office of the Governor. The Council annually presents wards recognizing high performance manufacturers in Florida.

"We are very proud of our local manufacturers earning such prestigious statewide recognition," said Lake Ray, president of FCMA. "And they are representative of a mix of outstanding Northeast Florida manufacturers who produce consumer and industrial products on the First Coast and used by people throughout the world."

         The First Coast Manufacturers Association is a non-profit trade association serving Northeast Florida. There are over 1,500 manufacturing companies on the First Coast, supplying over 30,000 jobs and generating nearly 15% of the total gross regional product. Additional media information on FCMA is available at www.fcmaweb.com.

