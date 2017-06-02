News By Tag
Milestone Launches New Corporate Website
The newly redesigned Milestone website offers visitors richer insight into the Milestone value proposition and refreshes the brand.
"The new Milestone website reflects our expanding commitment to providing services to the key industries that we serve," said Walter Paliska, Vice President of Marketing for Milestone. "The launch of the website was designed to coincide with Milestone's participation in the Internet Retailer Conference (IRC) in Chicago," continued Mr. Paliska.
Enhanced Content
The Milestone website was redesigned from the ground up with over 140 pages of new content that provide potential Milestone customers with clear and compelling messaging and value propositions for Milestone's products and services.
Information on Products and Services
The site includes extensive information on Milestone products and services and helps customers understand Milestone's complete range of solutions. Technical data, case studies, a full portfolio of work and vertical-specific pages for hospitality, retail and financial services companies help provide a detailed overview of Milestone's capabilities across the full spectrum of sectors.
Optimized for the Best User Experience
The new Milestone website was created with speed and user experience firmly in mind. The website has been designed using the latest technology and with today's browsers and mobile devices in mind, providing a compelling experience no matter what device visitors might be employing.
Customer Engagement Made Easy
New product specific pages provide quick overviews of available Milestone software products and provide detailed feature breakdowns to help customers better understand the suite of products available from Milestone. Visitors can connect with Milestone representatives quickly and easily and can request additional information, download case studies, and provide feedback to Milestone.
Digital Marketing Conference - Engage 2017
The new website also highlights the upcoming Milestone ENGAGE 2017 digital marketing conference taking place at the Hyatt Regency Chicago on July 17th and 18th, where Milestone and Google will head up an exceptional cast of featured speakers with a full set of sessions covering unique digital marketing strategy content that customers won't find anywhere else in the digital world.
For more information, visit Milestone at http://www.milestoneinternet.com.
About Milestone
Milestone is a leading provider of digital marketing software and services for hospitality, retail and finance. We provide a full range of solutions including website and mobile design, content creation, SEO, analytics and competitive intelligence. Our best in class technology and solutions drive revenue and ROI for clients across the globe. Over 2,000 companies do business with Milestone, including leading hotel chains, major retailers and financial services companies. Milestone has garnered over 300 awards and a reputation for blending outstanding design with advanced technological capabilities. Milestone is one of Silicon Valley Business Journal's fastest growing companies and is an Inc. 5000 company.
Angela Lyons
***@milestoneinternet.com
