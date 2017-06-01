Country(s)
Results Physiotherapy Opens Clinic in The Shops at Arbor Walk
Grand Opening for Results Physiotherapy's 7th Austin-Area Clinic in Arbor Walk Increases Access to Best-In-Class Pain Treatment and Recovery
AUSTIN, Texas - June 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Results Physiotherapy, one of the country's leaders in helping people live without pain, continues its growth in the Austin area with the opening of its new clinic in the Shops at Arbor Walk, 10515 N. Mopac Expressway, Suite A120.
This gives Results a total of seven clinics in the greater Austin area, since the first was opened in 1996. The Franklin, Tennessee-based provider features therapists who have been trained to treat more than 100 musculoskeletal conditions, from sports injuries to post-surgical rehabilitation to TMJ and vertigo.
Ariel Quintana, PT, MS, OCS, FAAOMPT is Director of the new clinic. A graduate of Texas State and the University of Texas, Ariel is a Fellow of the American Academy of Orthopedic Manual Therapy and an Orthopedic Certified Specialist by the American Physical Therapy Association. In the new Arbor Walk location, Ariel will supervise a staff of six to seven.
"This is a great location for us," Quintana said. "Being this close to the intersection of Mopac Expressway and Highway 183, it's convenient for people who live in Great Hills, Crestview, Allendale, Balcones, or anywhere in North and Northwest Austin."
She added, "There are so many active and health conscious people that live in the area, we're a great fit for their lifestyles."
Previously, Quintana was in a private orthopedic practice less than a mile away and said she looks forward to being able to continue to work with some of her former patients.
Results' therapists use an innovative hands-on approach, which studies show generates faster pain relief and longer-lasting recovery. Founded more than 20 years ago, the company goes beyond exercise-only treatments to help patients understand why they're in pain and how to stay healthy after their treatment is finished.
These advanced techniques pay off, as Results Physiotherapy is ranked in the top 10 percent industry-wide for patient outcomes, as measured by Focus on Therapeutic Outcomes, Inc., an independent organization that measures outcomes and patient satisfaction.
"We're excited and encouraged by the reception we've enjoyed in Austin and the surrounding area," said Tony Ueber, President and CEO of Results Physiotherapy. "Austin is such a beautiful area and the lifestyle is so outdoors-oriented that we want to help people stay active and enjoy it."
He added, "We're also excited that our growth is giving more people around here access to Results. We have a unique approach to eliminating pain that has a powerful and lasting effect on people's lives."
The in-clinic experience is one of the things that sets Results apart from other providers. Patients see a Physical Therapist at every visit, unlike some providers, which allow lesser trained employees to see patients. And all Results therapists receive continuing education that is four times the industry standard.
"We offer a level of engagement other healthcare professionals either don't have the time or the expertise to provide," said Ueber. "And our patients love it."
With more than 125 clinics currently operating in the Southeast, Results plans to continue expanding across Texas and the Southwest in the months and years ahead.
For more information on Results Physiotherapy or the new Arbor Walk clinic, please visit www.ResultsPT.com.
