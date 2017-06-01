News By Tag
XPAN Law Group Launches Boutique women-owned Cybersecurity and Data Privacy Law Firm
XPAN Law Group, a women-owned small business, is launching an alternative legal services firm in the Philadelphia region.
XPAN provides legal services in domestic and international privacy compliance, cybersecurity risk mitigation, e-discovery, and data management.
"We are changing the way law is practiced by maximizing efficiency and legal expertise to provide clients with cost-effective, skilled legal services related to data," describes co-founder and managing partner Rebecca Rakoski, Esquire. "Our goal with XPAN is to level the playing field for clients and businesses of all sizes when it comes to strategically assessing and mitigating data risks. With the increasing threats to data security, we are providing personalized legal and technological approaches to data management that organically balance data security with the functionality of the business."
XPAN takes a global approach to help our clients meet the challenges of a tech-driven world. Instead of "black-box" tech-only solutions, XPAN uses technology paired with practiced legal knowledge to ensure that clients are prepared to meet the challenges of the modern world. "Our goal is to demystify the technology solutions offered in the law, to give clients and lawyers a better understanding of what technology can do within the limits of the law," details Rebecca.
XPAN provides global privacy and security compliance, risk assessments, training, and cross-border data transfer consulting. XPAN consults in risk management, risk mitigation and post-breach services through the development of policies, standards and guidelines that clients can use to prevent and mitigate a breach. In addition, XPAN develops discovery and data management strategies to assist the client to prepare for anticipated litigation or comply with discovery obligations in active litigation.
"We live in a global society. A world in which technology has no borders or boundaries. Because of the growing cross-border nature of technology, and the vast amount of data created both internally and externally at a business, it is important not to silo data solutions into technology or legal but to examine both in a 'global' sense," explains Jordan Fischer, Esquire, co-founder and managing partner at XPAN.
Contact XPAN Law today, at http://www.xpanlawgroup.com, to schedule an initial consultation, an introductory presentation or for additional information on XPAN's services.
Jordan L. Fischer, Esquire
267.536.9376
***@xpanlawgroup.com
