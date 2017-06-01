News By Tag
Montana Infrared Services, Inc. Has Joined the United Infrared Network
Montana Infrared Services, Inc. Has Joined the United Infrared Network
Montana Infrared Services, Inc. announces that they have joined the United Infrared Network. Montana Infrared Services is an infrared service company based in Laurel, MT (www.montanainfrared.com)
Montana Infrared Services, Inc. is an infrared service which has been in business in the area since 2017 and is owned by Michael and Billie Lehman. Michael is a level 2 Certified Infrared Thermographer (#11272). "We provide professional infrared services for a wide variety of clients in Montana and the surrounding area, states Mr. Lehman. "Being part of a nationwide network provides our company with a huge resource of expertise in many different applications of infrared thermography, which we will provide to our clients," stated Mr. Lehman. "
To learn more about Montana Infrared Services, Inc., please visit (www.montanainfrared.com)
Michael Lehman- Owner Cert. Infrared Thermographer
Montana Infrared Services, Inc.
