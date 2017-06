Montana Infrared Services, Inc. Has Joined the United Infrared Network

Contact

--Montana Infrared Services, Inc. announces that they have joined the United Infrared Network. Montana Infrared Services is an infrared service company based in Laurel, MT (www.montanainfrared.com). United Infrared is the world's largest network of multi-disciplined infrared thermographers.Montana Infrared Services, Inc. is an infrared service which has been in business in the area since 2017 and is owned by Michael and Billie Lehman. Michael is a level 2 Certified Infrared Thermographer (#11272). "We provide professional infrared services for a wide variety of clients in Montana and the surrounding area, states Mr. Lehman. "Being part of a nationwide network provides our company with a huge resource of expertise in many different applications of infrared thermography, which we will provide to our clients," stated Mr. Lehman. "United Infrared, Inc. (www.unitedinfrared.com ( http://rs6.net/ tn.jsp?et=1102653346155&s=1704& e=0... )) provides application-specific resource systems for contractors of infrared thermographic services. "We are delighted to welcome Montana Infrared Services, Inc. as a member of our network and look forward to working with them" said Peter Hopkins, UI's Vice President.To learn more about Montana Infrared Services, Inc., please visit (www.montanainfrared.com)or call (406 670-4593).