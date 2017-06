Clear Fork Publishing acquires Pandamonium, a SUMI-E picture book by Darlene Dihel!

Darlene Dihel2

-- Clear Fork Publishing acquires, a SUMI-E picture book by Darlene Dihel!When the Emperor of China asks thirteen powerful species of the animal kingdom to send representatives to meet and solve some important problems with him, Panda Paw Luck is excited! But what can a huge, solemn panda bear do?, offers a fun, fresh take on the lovable panda bear and the importance of lending a helping hand. The story was inspired by the fact that the panda bearone of the twelve animals included on the Chinese/Asian lunar calendar, butdepicted in ancient stories as a giant monster with teeth that could cut through steel gates!Darlene Dihel, an author/illustrator and graduate of Education and Fine Arts, spent most of her professional career teaching children grades K-12. She is also a professional SUMI-E artist—Japanese ink-brush painting with strokes based on Asian calligraphy—which was used to illustrate her children's book,Represented by Loiacono Literary Agency www.loiaconoliteraryagency.com Published by Clear Fork Publishing www.clearforkpublishing.com