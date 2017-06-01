 
News By Tag
* Aps Deadline
* Arizona Solar
* Aps Rate Plans
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Energy
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Phoenix
  Arizona
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
7654321


Get grandfathered in on new APS rates in Arizona

Deadline for Arizona residents to get grandfathered in before new APS rates kick in is less than a month away. T
 
PHOENIX - June 7, 2017 - PRLog -- We all know the routine whether it is the 1st or 15th of the month one thing for sure, the bills are due. It seems each year those bills are becoming higher and higher. The question is how can we save money. Ask Solar Sandy could save Arizona residents a pretty penny.off your APS BILL THAT's going up July 1st.

Arizona residents could be looking at some pretty hefty increases in their electric bills in the very near future.  Residents can save money by switching to solar before July 1st, 2017.

The grandfather clause makes this offer available to all existing solar home owners and any homeowner who installs before 7/1/17.  Ask Solar Sandy is assisting Arizona residents with the transition. Arizona residents that sign up for the  no cost solar program, before July 1st, 2017 will have the opportunity to secure rates for 20 years.

Ask Solar Sandy will show residents how to eliminate any out of pocket costs for the solar system or the installation of the solar lease.

The best news is that is homeowners can sell their homes and continue to be participate in the solar program. The solar panels can be transferred to the new home owner or go with you.

Additional information about the deadline can be viewed on the website http://www.asksolarsandy.com

Contact
Sandy Cordero
***@mearoon.com
End
Source:azseo
Email:***@mearoon.com Email Verified
Tags:Aps Deadline, Arizona Solar, Aps Rate Plans
Industry:Energy
Location:Phoenix - Arizona - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Ask Solar Sandy PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share