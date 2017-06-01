News By Tag
Get grandfathered in on new APS rates in Arizona
Deadline for Arizona residents to get grandfathered in before new APS rates kick in is less than a month away. T
Arizona residents could be looking at some pretty hefty increases in their electric bills in the very near future. Residents can save money by switching to solar before July 1st, 2017.
The grandfather clause makes this offer available to all existing solar home owners and any homeowner who installs before 7/1/17. Ask Solar Sandy is assisting Arizona residents with the transition. Arizona residents that sign up for the no cost solar program, before July 1st, 2017 will have the opportunity to secure rates for 20 years.
Ask Solar Sandy will show residents how to eliminate any out of pocket costs for the solar system or the installation of the solar lease.
The best news is that is homeowners can sell their homes and continue to be participate in the solar program. The solar panels can be transferred to the new home owner or go with you.
Additional information about the deadline can be viewed on the website http://www.asksolarsandy.com
Sandy Cordero
