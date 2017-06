Get grandfathered in on new APS rates in Arizona

Deadline for Arizona residents to get grandfathered in before new APS rates kick in is less than a month away. T

Contact

Sandy Cordero

***@mearoon.com Sandy Cordero

End

-- We all know the routine whether it is the 1or 15of the month one thing for sure, the bills are due. It seems each year those bills are becoming higher and higher. The question is how can we save money. Ask Solar Sandy could save Arizona residents a pretty penny.off your APS BILL THAT's going up July 1st.Arizona residents could be looking at some pretty hefty increases in their electric bills in the very near future. Residents can save money by switching to solar before July 12017.The grandfather clause makes this offer available to all existing solar home owners and any homeowner who installs before 7/1/17. Ask Solar Sandy is assisting Arizona residents with the transition. Arizona residents that sign up for the no cost solar program, before July 12017 will have the opportunity to secure rates for 20 years.Ask Solar Sandy will show residents how to eliminate any out of pocket costs for the solar system or the installation of the solar lease.The best news is that is homeowners can sell their homes and continue to be participate in the solar program. The solar panels can be transferred to the new home owner or go with you.Additional information about the deadline can be viewed on the website http://www.asksolarsandy.com