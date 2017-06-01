News By Tag
United Way Volusia-Flagler Counties Awards Nearly $1.4 Million to Volusia/Flagler Non-Profits
Share this: 30 Agencies in Volusia and Flagler County Receive More Than $1 Million in Funding from @yourunitedway
For the first time, the UWVFC conducted an open funding competition for all non-profits serving Volusia/Flagler.
The UWVFC received more than $3.4 million in requests and awarded nearly $1.4 million to 30 high-quality programs, including five non-profits that will receive United Way funding for the first time.
"While any kind of change can be difficult to begin with, the United Way Volusia-Flagler Counties is pleased to move forward in the community impact process," said James Halleran, chair of the UWVFC board and partner at James Moore & Co. CPAs and Consultants. "We believe that this clean slate will provide the best opportunity for our community to fight for issues in education, financial stability and health."
The 30 programs will be funded for the period beginning July 1, 2017 and ending June 30, 2019, include nine transitional programs. In its Community Impact Focus Areas, UWVFC funded seven education programs, eight financial stability programs, and six health programs.
Community impact is making a measureable difference in achieving a goal that is of importance to the entire community. United Way agencies worldwide have settled on three distinct community impact focus areas. In Volusia Flagler, the UWVFC wants to ensure every resident has: (1) a quality education, (2) housing and a family-sustaining income, and (3) good health.
"We hope our new community impact process will encourage more community support of our local non-profit programs," said Dennis Burns, UWVFC's CEO. "More dollars donated to support the United Way provide an immediate impact on our community, ensuring Volusia and Flagler County individuals and families achieve their human potential through education, income stability and healthy lives."
This is a year of "firsts" for the United Way Volusia-Flagler. For the first time:
· The organization is aligning United Way funding to support three focus areas - education, financial stability and health.
· United Way required a letter of intent that provided a pre-screening process for eligible organizations.
· Funding decisions were made based on the quality of submitted responses to a totally redesigned request for proposals. Agencies were required to respond with programs that are evidence based and propose measurable outcomes that will "move the needle" in improving education, financial stability and health outcomes.
· Programs will be funded for two years, providing them sufficient time to demonstrate meaningful outcomes.
· There will be ongoing evaluation of program implementation and outcomes to ensure accountability. Programs must demonstrate that they implement and evaluate their programs as proposed. Nine programs received 100% of their requested amount.
Going forward UWFVC will support programs that can make a measurable community impact on any of eight locally defined priorities associated with these three focus areas.
In the education focus area, the locally defined priorities are:
· Children enter kindergarten ready to succeed; and
· Youth make successful transitions into, through and out of Kindergarten to 12th grade
In the financial stability focus area, the locally defined priorities are:
· Families and individuals have access to sustaining income;
· Families and individuals have access to safe and affordable housing; and
· Families and individuals can capably manage income and expenses
In the health focus area, the locally defined priorities are:
· Individuals have access to affordable and quality health/wellness services;
· Individuals have access to affordable and quality behavioral health services; and
· Communities and neighborhoods are healthy, safe and free from crime
These priorities may be continued in subsequent funding competitions or they may be modified. UWVF anticipates its local priorities will become increasingly specific in the future.
A full list of organizations awarded funds for 2017-2019 will be available on the UWVFC website, www.unitedwayvfc.org.
# # #
About United Way Volusia-Flagler Counties
The United Way Volusia-Flagler Counties improves lives and builds a stronger community by bringing together hearts, minds and resources from across the region and by developing effective partnerships with businesses, government and nonprofit organizations. Each year the United Way holds a fundraising campaign to help fund programs making a community impact. For more information, please visit the web-site www.unitedwayvfc.org or call 2-1-1 (386-253-0564)
