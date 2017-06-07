Now you can Download some very essential Marketing Math that your Competition may already be using

This is about some easy-to-use marketing math that can help all kinds of businesses make a lot more money starting immediately! Don't wait for your boss or your clients to ask you about this math, read all about it and start using this math today!

-- NOW YOU CAN DOWNLOAD SOME EASY-TO-USE MARKETING MATH THAT YOUR COMPETITION MAY ALREADY BE USING. THE MATH CAN HELP ALL KINDS OF BUSINESSES MAKE A LOT MORE MONEY STARTING IMMEDIATELY.Similar companies in similar industries in similar sized cities and towns may have very different sales and profits. Why?"Some of the reasons may be directly related to the effectiveness of their advertising campaigns," says Robert Barrows, President of an advertising agency called R.M. Barrows Advertising & Public Relations in San Mateo, California."And it's not just the differences in advertising copy that can make some companies and some products much more successful than others, there is also some very easy-to-use advertising and marketing math that can help businesses of all kinds make a lot more money.The math he is referring to is a very easy-to-use formula he developed that he calls"The Barrows Popularity Factor.""The Barrows Popularity Factor is a two-part mathematical marketing tool that can help businesses of all kinds make a lot more money because it will give you more of the information you need to make key marketing decisions with far less risk, say Barrows, and you can use the math to help you help you increase your sales, increase your profit and decrease your risk."THE REASON THE MATH WORKS SO WELL IS VERY SIMPLE:The Barrows Popularity Factor is a mathematical equation that reduces the relationship between advertising and sales to its lowest possible common denominator...namely:"How much did you Sell? divided by/ How much did you Advertise?" (But don't do the math in dollars, do it in units per gross impressions.)In mathematical terms, the formula looks like this:The Barrows Popularity Factor=How much did you sell (in units) divided by/How much did you Advertise? (in gross impressions)The answer you get is a rate of return on gross impressions. (Gross impressions is the number of ads multiplied by the audience per ad.)"Once you can quantify your rate of return on gross impressions, then you can start using some additional math to help you determine the best ways to spend your advertising budget," according to Barrows.The math and how to use it are explained in a booklet he wrote called "The Barrows Popularity Factor" which you can download for $4.95 at www.barrows.comHOW CAN BUSINESSES USE THIS MATH AND WHY DOES IT WORKS SO WELL?Some of the questions that every business looks at regarding advertising are as follows:1) How much should you spend on advertising?2) How should you spend it?3) What should you say?4) What is the best media mix for your company and your advertising budget?5) Which ads and which media are producing the best results?6) Which media should you increase and by how much?7) Which media can you decrease and by how much?8) How is your competition spending their advertising budget?9) How is your competition affecting the sales of your product or services?...and a lot of other questions along these same lines."The answers to these kinds of questions are very complex and there is no way to quantify all of the intangibles that affect the sales of a product...intangibles like the demand for a product, the availability of product, the consumer's propensity to spend, whether you had a good sales force or a great sales force during the period of time of a specific promotion, and even the weather can't be quantified with cold, hard numbers...and all of these factors are intertwined,"says Barrows."Plus, everything about the product and everything that you do to promote a product, and everything in the marketplace that affects the sales of a product will be reflected in the 'Popularity' of your product...and that is the essence of 'The Barrows Popularity Factor.'" It quantifies the effectiveness of your advertising because it lets you measure the "popularity of a product and its promotion," and in doing so, it actually lets you quantify the relationship between your advertising and sales."In short, the easy-to-use math in 'The Barrows Popularity Factor' will allow you to test and compare your advertising copy and media, better, faster and less expensively. Plus, it will give you more of the information you need to help you fine-tune your entire marketing program to help produce much higher sales and profit, says Barrows, and any company that is trying to figure out the best way to spend their advertising budget should take a look at this math immediately. "You can read the whole booklet in about an hour, and the math is so easy to use that all of the calculations can be done by one person, in moments, with just a simple calculator,"says Barrows...and, as they say in advertising, "It really works!"(NOTE TO EDITORS: Media companies that sell advertising can also use this math to help them increase their advertising revenue because they can use the math to help them work with their clients to help them make their advertising much more effective. Plus, media companies can also use this math to help them analyze and plan their own advertising campaigns to help them increase their circulation and increase their audience.)For additional information, contact Robert Barrows at R.M. Barrows, Inc. Advertising and Public Relations at 650-344-4405, www.barrows.com.