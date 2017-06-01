News By Tag
There's an app for that! New tools to enhance your work life
Wednesday, July 12, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Potpourri House
COST: Members $20; Non-Members $25
Join the East Texas chapter of the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) for an interactive program that features the latest technology tools to help you be a great communicator.
IABC East Texas chapter President Yaziri Orrostieta will give an overview of some of the latest technology tools for communicators and then facilitate a roundtable discussion where attendees can share the tools they are using on the job to communicate better and make life easier.
You'll learn about the latest apps to create cool content, improve your graphics, make better videos and enhance your social media posts. Come prepared to share your own favorite application that improves productivity or work quality. It's a "show and tell" for communicators!
Attendees are encouraged to bring an iPad or other mobile device for real-time exploration and learning.
About our speaker:
Yaziri Orrostieta (YO) is the Marketing Director at Heritage Land Bank. Prior to her current position, she served as the Marketing Manager at Mentoring Minds. Throughout her career, YO has successfully led initiatives in various marketing channels, including direct mail, event marketing, web development and public relations. She is also a real estate entrepreneur and has over five years of experience in retail banking and lending. YO earned her MBA in Marketing from the University of North Texas and her BBA in Marketing from the University of Texas at Tyler. (And she's got the best name fusion —move over JLo and JLaw!)
About IABC East Texas
IABC East Texas is the newest chapter of the worldwide International Association of Business Communicators. Both IABC members and non-members are welcomes to attend. IABC East Texas offers tools, resources and networking for corporate and freelance communicators at all stages of their professional careers. Join us to learn more about what we offer for students, professionals and corporate groups who want to take their business communication skills to the next level. Keep informed at https://www.facebook.com/
The International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) is a global network of communication professionals committed to improving organizational effectiveness through strategic communication. Established in 1970, IABC serves members in more than 70 countries for networking, career development and personal growth.
Media Contact
Tracy Torma
832-293-3475
tracy@torma.com
