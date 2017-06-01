News By Tag
Kerry Timberlake, RN, BS, Contributes a Chapter to a Revolutionary Anthology
In a story titled, "The Power of Intention," Kerry shares the story of how she uses positive intentions and nursing skills to transform the lives of her patients.
Kerry says, "Nursing is a fabulous means to be present during some of the most important moments of a person's life. This makes for innumerable instances that healing occurs by the power of positive intentions backed by the respected skills of a registered nurse. I often feel tremendously grateful that I was directed to be a nurse and wonder about the source that guided me to this path. It was certainly a divine inspiration that has taken me on a sustainable and gratifying journey."
Kerry Timberlake began practicing Hatha Yoga at the age of 16. The next year, 1968, she met with the Maharishi Mahesh Yogi to become initiated into the practice of Transcendental Meditation. In those days, meditation lasted for an hour a day. As an adult, she explored different religions and sought out different styles of meditation practice. Kerry worked and supported myself through nursing school. She spent a lot of time hiking in nature, abalone and scuba diving in the ocean, or gardening, and eventually married a European who wanted to travel the world. They took their backpacks and continuously traveled the world for nearly a year. Kerry later explored different healing techniques such as toning, shamanic healing, dream work, hypnotism, and healing with colors. She organized a community discussion group for the Institute of Noetic Sciences for five years to explore spirituality and science. In the process of returning to college for a BSN, Kerry began doing energy work called Jin Shin Jyutsu, traveling to join Native American spiritual gatherings in different states over the US to absorb native wisdoms. She especially enjoys exploring intuition or inner ways of knowing. She has worked in nursing for 44 years and continues to work full time as an RN.
Compiled by Authentic Messengers and Anita Stewart, RN, edited by Allison Saia, and published by Positive Media Press, Nurse SPARKS is filled with the stories of nurses from across the nation. Stories that reveal what it feels like to be working in a field that takes all of your heart and soul on a daily basis. A career that sometimes takes one to their knees, sends one home crying, exhausted, and spent of all energy. Or one that uplifts, opens the heart, inspires and illuminates.
To learn more about Nurse SPARKS, go to: https://authenticmessengers.com/
For more information on Kerry, go to: https://www.facebook.com/
