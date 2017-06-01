PocketLIVE connect and share with Live Streaming

News By Tag
PocketSocial Technologies Inc. Launches PocketLIVE, a New Social Live Streaming Platform
PocketSocial Technologies Inc., in collaboration with I Got Games (a leading global mobile game developer), has developed and launched PocketLIVE – a new multi-platform home for social live streaming. Since its January 2017 soft launch, the platform has been downloaded and visited over 1 million times on iOS, Android, and the Web, with over 100,000 hours of live streaming content shared to date.
PocketLIVE has emerged as the premium platform for those looking to develop and grow their social brand thanks to leading-edge technology, a supportive, fast-growing community, and a digital gifting system that empowers any streamer to monetize their craft and connect with fans in real-time. The platform sets itself apart through a commitment to quality content and talent development, drawing on the expertise of in-house talent development professionals who identify and nurture emerging leaders in the live streaming space.
There is an inherent time delay when using platforms like YouTube and Snapchat that creates a distance between creators and viewers. As an antidote to this, PocketLIVE combines the immediacy and rawness of live streaming with fun and interactive social components, providing a compelling new media space that allows creators and consumers alike to connect, socialize, and earn money.
" Mobile live video streaming is the hottest social media technology right now," said Steven Dai, founder and CEO of PocketSocial Technologies Inc. "In 2016, we saw the social space take notice of this new medium, but we are just at the tip of the iceberg in terms of what you can do with this new form of authentic interaction. Live streaming is all about authenticity and real connection: imagine sharing your travel experiences with friends and family at home, showing a glimpse behind the scenes of your creative process, or simply hanging out and chatting with people from all over the world.
"PocketLIVE's ambition is to make live streaming really easy, really fun, and really rewarding. What makes PocketLIVE unique is the diversity and quality of content, the strength and support of the community, and a very lucrative monetization model for content creators. On top of that, we believe the future of live streaming lies in digging deeper into verticals and niche topics. Because of this, PocketLIVE focuses on the music, cosplay, and beauty communities."
About PocketLIVE
PocketLIVE is a live streaming platform committed to empowering passionate people to share what they love, live.
Accessible via the web as well as through mobile and desktop apps, PocketLIVE provides a unique and immersive combination of live streaming and social networking that allows creators and fans to connect on a real level, in real-time. PocketLIVE was developed as a joint venture between mobile app developers PocketSocial Technologies Inc. and I Got Games (IGG). For more information, visit http://www.pocketlive.tv/
For media and press inquiries, contact:
Ana Badila (Business Develeoment Associate & PR Strategist, PocketSocial Technologies Inc.)
(778) 379 9137
Contact
Ana Badila
***@pocketsocial.com
