June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
7654321


1280 The Trumpet (KXEG) is First Christian Broadcast Radio Station with Alexa Skill

 
 
PHOENIX - June 7, 2017 - PRLog -- 1280 The Trumpet (http://www.1280trumpet.com/) (AM Radio KXEG) became the first Christian broadcaster to launch an Alexa skill in early May. Amazon Echo owners can now access the station and its all-star line up of Christian programming easier than ever. To start listening now simply say to the Echo, "Alexa, enable Twelve Eighty The Trumpet skill." Alexa will confirm the station is enabled and then listeners can simply say, "Alexa, open 1280 The Trumpet" to hear the live stream. 1280 the Trumpet is owned and operated by Gabrielle Broadcasting. XAPPmedia was retained to build and maintain the Alexa skill for the station.

"1280 The Trumpet is Arizona's oldest Christian Radio Broadcaster. It has been on the air since 1956 and now is the first Christian broadcast station with an Alexa skill for Amazon Echo," said Jacob Barker, Chief Executive Officer of Gabrielle Broadcasting. He added, "Millions of people have bought an Amazon Echo over the past two years and we want them to have access to high quality Christian broadcasting. We also want to continue to serve our Phoenix community and be available on all the devices that people use everyday."

"Forecasts show that Amazon Echo will be in over 20 million U.S. homes in 2017 and 15 million cars. Those numbers are expected to grow nearly five fold by the end of 2020. We are proud to be working with 1280 The Trumpet to bring Christian broadcasting to Phoenix listeners and the broader Amazon Alexa user base. The Amazon Echo is bringing radio back into the home and the Gabrielle Broadcasting team is leading the way among Christian radio stations," said Pat Higbie CEO and co-founder of XAPPmedia (https://xappmedia.com/).

About Gabrielle Broadcasting
Gabrielle is an innovative and inclusive owner of Christian Teaching and Talk broadcast radio stations. Currently in Phoenix and Colorado Springs the company is enjoying unprecedented audience growth as it innovates the fusion of digital and social media with traditional broadcast teaching programming. Learn more about us and contact us via www.1280Trumpet.com.

About XAPPmedia
XAPPmedia™ is the leader in delivering interactive voice experiences for brands and media and is the first company to Give Brands a Voice™ enabling instant, voice-activated connections with consumers through mobile audio apps and voice assistants. XAPP's tools can be applied to mobile content delivery, mobile advertising, voice recognition and voice experience development and maintenance. XAPPmedia was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Washington, DC. Learn more at https://xappmedia.com.
Source:Gabrielle Broadcasting
Page Updated Last on: Jun 07, 2017
