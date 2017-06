Award winning short film Lone Hunter to premiere on Vimeo

Film that tackles tough issues of racism and gun violence head on to premiere on Vimeo on June 13th, 2017

-- The award winning short film, Lone Hunter, a dramatic social thriller that touches upon ultra current topics of racism and gun violence, in a strikingly stark and intense way, will have its online premiere on Vimeo on Tuesday, June 13, 2017.Its filmmakers hope that Lone Hunter will spark many conversations about these important topics of our time. "We had no idea when we produced this film, that current events would thrust these uncomfortable issues to the forefront of American zeitgeist, sparking a debate that is yet to be resolved," said producer, John Heinsen.Based on actual events, Lone Hunter follows Lee, played by Tom Choi ("Teen Wolf"), a down on his luck Asian American, who tries to escape his reality by going hunting. His day quickly spirals downward when he discovers his truck to be vandalized with racist graffiti and is then confronted by a group of Caucasian American hunters, whose racist taunts lead him to snap."As a filmmaker I was initially drawn to the unusual turn in this polarizing story that doesn't follow traditional expectations. I am particularly proud of how the lead actors portrayed the extremely devastating subject matter in such nuanced and layered performances"said director, Pascal Leister.Frustrated with the lack of representation of Asian Americans in film and television and particularly with their invisibility in more complex roles, Tom Choi decided to write the screenplay featuring a multi-faceted character for himself. He then teamed up with award winning director/writer, Pascal Leister who brought his vision to life."Writing the screenplay and playing Lee gave me chance to portray a non stereotypical, complex Asian American character, that doesn't fit the model minority cliche. Growing up Korean-American in Iowa, with a Dad who was a hunter, I feel deeply connected to this story."Lone Hunter launches Tuesday, June 13, 2017 on Vimeo, and also will be featured as a "Daily Short Pick" on FilmShortage.com Lone Hunter recently was awarded Best Short Film at the Milledgeville Film Festival, where it was also nominated for Best Drama and Best Actor (Choi). Further nominations include Best Actor (Choi) and Best Editing (Leister) at the Maverick Movie awards and a honorable mention at the SaMo Indiefest.###Trailer: https://vimeo.com/ 214546576 EPK: http://lonehuntermovie.com/ page4/ Facebook: /lonehuntershort Twitter: @lonehuntermovie Url: www.lonehuntermovie.com