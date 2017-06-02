News By Tag
Mosquito Repellent Bracelets Available For Purchase Now
New, mosquito repellent bracelets are available for purchase from Amazon and Amazon Prime.
"We are happy these products became available for purchase earlier than we thought they would. We know a lot of families are planning for summer camping trips and these will be a huge help with those pesky mosquitoes. Sometimes it takes up to two weeks for Amazon's team to check them into their online catalog. It is always a happy surprise to learn when they are ahead of their forecasted schedule." said Laura Wall, owner of LW Retail.
It is mosquito season and these bands offer a cheaper, less messy alternative to other aerosol sprays. They are clear in color, so they can blend in with whatever you are wearing. Additionally, each band comes in its own resealable pouch and protects against mosquitoes for up to 300 hours. They are even pet friendly.
Anastasia River's mosquito repellent bracelets are currently being offered with 24 free repellent patches. Order yours while supplies last https://www.amazon.com/
About Anastasia's River
Anastasia's River is an online retail store in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in health and wellness items. It is owned and operated by a veteran husband and wife team who have been in business since 2013. For more information, visit http://www.anastasiasriver.com/
Contact
Laura Wall
Owner/Manager
***@lw-retail.com
