 
News By Tag
* Mosquito Repellent
* Deet-free Mosquito Repellent
* Bug Repellent
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Consumer
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Oklahoma City
  Oklahoma
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
8765432

Mosquito Repellent Bracelets Available For Purchase Now

New, mosquito repellent bracelets are available for purchase from Amazon and Amazon Prime.
 
 
Mosquito Repellent Bands
Mosquito Repellent Bands
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Mosquito Repellent
* Deet-free Mosquito Repellent
* Bug Repellent

Industry:
* Consumer

Location:
* Oklahoma City - Oklahoma - US

Subject:
* Products

OKLAHOMA CITY - June 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Anastasia's River announced the launch of their new product: Deet Free Mosquito Repellent Bracelets. It was originally thought the repellent bands would not be available for purchase until June 9, but they are available two days ahead of schedule. These deet free bracelets can be purchased on Amazon http://bit.ly/DeetFreeMosquitoRepellent

now.

"We are happy these products became available for purchase earlier than we thought they would. We know a lot of families are planning for summer camping trips and these will be a huge help with those pesky mosquitoes. Sometimes it takes up to two weeks for Amazon's team to check them into their online catalog. It is always a happy surprise to learn when they are ahead of their forecasted schedule." said Laura Wall, owner of LW Retail.

It is mosquito season and these bands offer a cheaper, less messy alternative to other aerosol sprays. They are clear in color, so they can blend in with whatever you are wearing. Additionally, each band comes in its own resealable pouch and protects against mosquitoes for up to 300 hours. They are even pet friendly.

Anastasia River's mosquito repellent bracelets are currently being offered with 24 free repellent patches. Order yours while supplies last https://www.amazon.com/Anastasias-River-Repellent-Bracele...

About Anastasia's River

Anastasia's River is an online retail store in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in health and wellness items. It is owned and operated by a veteran husband and wife team who have been in business since 2013. For more information, visit http://www.anastasiasriver.com/about.

Contact
Laura Wall
Owner/Manager
***@lw-retail.com
End
Source:LW Retail LLC
Email:***@lw-retail.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
LW Retail News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share