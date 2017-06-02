New EMEA HR Study: How to Use Talent Acquisition Analytics to Make Better Business Decisions

Contact

Bill MacRae

***@sharedxpertise.com Bill MacRae

End

-- SharedXpertise, publisher of, and WilsonHCG, a leading global talent solutions provider, have announced the release of their study for the EMEA region:This exclusive report shows which analytics HR professionals say are the best indicators of success when evaluating their talent acquisition programmes. The study also indicates that all too often talent acquisition analytics and key performance indicators (KPIs) are not aligned with long-term goals and objectives."Interestingly, we found that nearly one-half of respondents said they were entirely focused on short-term goals," said Larry Basinait, Vice President of Market Research, SharedXpertise. "A talent acquisition model that is only moderately integrated into the larger HR strategy cannot fully support the overall strategy for the business.""Evaluating and understanding your talent acquisition analytics is paramount to maintaining and growing a healthy business," said Craig Sweeney, Senior Vice President, Global Strategic Talent Solutions, WilsonHCG. "Across the EMEA region, it's important for organisations to benchmark themselves internally and against their peers to set short- and long-term business decisions that drive positive outcomes."This study is the third in a series ofFlash Reports. These reports discuss the results of research and editorial papers that address today's topics of interest in the HR community, and can be leveraged to support business decisions and to spark discussions among human resource practitioners and thought leaders globally.WilsonHCG is a global talent solutions leader that operates on the principle of providing true partnership to its clients. Delivering business-impacting talent solutions — including recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), talent consulting, contingent workforce solutions and executive search — WilsonHCG is transforming its clients' businesses through their talent. Founded in 2002, the company's global headquarters is located in Tampa, Florida. Its global capabilities span six continents and more than 35 countries. While optimizing clients' talent strategies is essential, WilsonHCG recognizes the relationships it develops lead to the results its clients realize. Better People, Better Business®.andoffers the broadest and deepest reach available anywhere into the human resources industry. Our magazines, web portals, research, e-newsletters, events, and social networks reach over 180,000 senior-level HR decision-makers with rich and objective game-changing content. Our number-one strength is our reach. HR leaders rely heavily on the's Baker's Dozen rankings across six different categories when selecting an HR service provider.SharedXpertise is the leader in providing media, events and associations that develop professional practices in the areas of human resources and financial management. Its media offerings include print and online publications, it provides leading conferences named theForums, and it offers association membership programs. SharedXpertise serves strategy-level corporate executives in the North America, EMEA and APAC regions.Bill MacRaebill.macrae@sharedxpertise.com