Tips to Consider When Traveling to Florida

End

-- Florida is a wonderful destination to travel to thanks to its beautiful beaches, exciting theme parks, nightlife, culture and more. There are also many different options for locations to stay like Miami, Orlando, Fort Lauderdale and St. Augustine. No matter where you go in Florida you will find tons of things to do, restaurants to eat at, and sights to see. Best of all, you'll find sunny, warm weather all year round! Here are some top tips for your Florida vacation.1. Bring sunscreen!You might not be used to sunny weather, especially if you are traveling in the winter, so make sure to purchase sunscreen before your trip and put it on every single day. A serious sunburn is no joke and you don't want to be in pain for your whole trip. Always reapply it throughout the day and wear a hat and loose clothing for sun protection.2. Stay at a vacation rental homeInstead of spending money on a cramped hotel room with zero privacy, consider booking a vacation rental home. You will get a lot of space for a great deal and have all the comforts of home. Plus, you can make home cooked meals to save money instead of eating out every day.3. Rent a carWhile there are some public transportation options out there, it will be much more convenient for your family to just rent a car for your trip. This way you don't have to worry about purchasing tickets, checking bus schedules, and figuring out what to do if the bus or train doesn't take you all the way to that theme park you already bought tickets for.4. Create an itinerary.If you want to go to multiple parks or just fit in several activities in one day, the best thing to do is create an itinerary. It's hard to pack in everything you want to see in just a few days so space things out and figure out which attractions are nearby each other so you can see and do it all.5. Take time to relax.It's easy to get overwhelmed when you have so many activities planned – if you do too much, you might end up being too tired to actually enjoy the activities. Try to plan some downtime in the evenings after you come back from the parks and just relax as a family after dinner. Head to bed early if you had a long day so you can wake up feeling refreshed and ready for another fun day of activities.6. Drink tons of waterWhen you're walking around all day in the heat, you're bound to get dehydrated which can really make you ill. Bring reusable water bottles for every person and remind your children to drink up – they probably will not realize that they are thirsty so you will need to keep encouraging them.