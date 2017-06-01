News By Tag
ACEC/MA presents Young Professional Award to Colleen Heath, PE
The award was announced during the 2017 ACEC/MA Engineering Excellence and Awards Gala which was emceed by Carol Gladstone, Commissioner of the Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance and Commissioner Leo Roy of the Department of Conservation and Recreation.
The ACEC/MA Young Professional Award recognizes the accomplishments of young engineers who have made outstanding contributions to the profession, possess a high level of integrity and whose work has made a positive impact on society. Award winners are engineers, age 30 or under with a degree in engineering from an ABET-accredited US college or university.
A graduate of Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) with a B.S. in Civil Engineering, Heath is currently studying for her M.S. at her alma mater. Following in the footsteps of her father and brother, both of whom are not only engineers but also graduates of WPI, she was initially intrigued by the prospect of making an impact on peoples' lives through engineering.Today, her projects at CDM Smith have contributed to measurable efforts in conserving water resources that protect wildlife and the environment without providing onerous limitation to water suppliers and the community.
Heath was recently an instructor for a Massachusetts Water Works Association class on water audits and serves on a work group that is providing input to the newest revision of the Massachusetts Water Conservation Standards.
Outside of work, she has recently been managing an effort with her hometown to develop a flushing program to clean local water mains. In addition, she is a mentor for the "Read to a Child Lunchtime Reading Program" in Chelsea where she teaches classes to students at Browne Middle School. Heath also serves as a Youth Ski Racing coach.
"Colleen demonstrates a passion for the profession and clearly believes that every day offers an opportunity to learn something new," said ACEC/MA President Mark S. Bartlett PE, Senior Associate at Stantec, Inc. "It is a pleasure to honor her with our Young Professional Award."
About ACEC/MA
The American Council of Engineering Companies of Massachusetts (ACEC/MA) is the business association of the Massachusetts and Rhode Island engineering industry, representing over 120 independent engineering companies engaged in the development of transportation, environmental, industrial, and other infrastructure. Founded in 1960 and headquartered in Boston, MA, ACEC/MA is a member organization of the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) based in Washington, DC. ACEC is a national federation of 51 state and regional organizations. For more information on ACEC/MA, visit their website at www.acecma.org. ACEC/MA is undertaking an awareness campaign to educate the public on the many contributions engineers make (or the engineering innovations)
