Northwestern Mutual – Chicago Expands Leadership Team
Chicago Financial Advisor Richard A Green Appointed College Unit Captain
"The ambition of the Northwestern Mutual internship program has been less to sell product than to develop people," said Thomas J. Canale, CFP®, CLU®, ChSCN®, ChFC®, Managing Director of the Rosemont district office of Northwestern Mutual - Chicago.
"We look forward to Richie taking an active role in our goal to empower students for personal and professional growth through the internship experience,"
As a College Unit Captain, Green takes on a leadership role with the internship program and will assist in the training, development and mentoring of college financial representatives. He will continue to build relationships with his clients while also building relationships with campus professionals and prospective intern candidates on local college campuses.
Green has been associated with Northwestern Mutual since 2014. He joined the firm as a college financial representative while a student at Dominican University and converted to a full-time financial representative upon graduation.
A resident of Chicago, Green received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business, Management and Marketing from Dominican University in 2015.
During his college career, he was a student athlete playing baseball for the Dominican Stars. He has taken his love of baseball to the sidelines coaching kids in the Near West Little League. He is also an active member and volunteer at Chicago Tabernacle Church.
About Northwestern Mutual – Chicago
Northwestern Mutual – Chicago, with offices in Downtown Chicago, Northbrook, Oak Brook and Rosemont, is a leading Chicago-based financial planning firm providing expert guidance to help clients manage financial risk and achieve financial security. Ranked one of Chicago's Top Workplaces, according to the Chicago Tribune, Northwestern Mutual – Chicago provides career and internship opportunities to individuals who want to grow personally and professionally. The company's nationally recognized financial representative internship program was named by Vault.com the #1 internship for students seeking careers in the financial services industry. Further information on the firm can be found at http://rosemont.nm.com/
About Northwestern Mutual
Northwestern Mutual has been helping families and businesses achieve financial security for 160 years. Through a distinctive, whole-picture planning approach including both insurance and investments, we empower people to be financially confident so they can live life differently. We combine the expertise of our financial professionals with a personalized digital experience to help our clients navigate their financial lives every day. With $250.4 billion in assets, $28.2 billion in revenues, and more than $1.6 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.4 million people who rely on us for life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, brokerage and advisory services, trust services, and discretionary portfolio management solutions. The company holds more than $100 billion of client assets as a part of its wealth management company and investment services. Northwestern Mutual ranks 100 on the 2016 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2017.
Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Northwestern Mutual and its subsidiaries offer a comprehensive approach to financial security solutions including: life insurance, long-term care insurance, disability income insurance, annuities, life insurance with long-term care benefits, investment products, and advisory products and services. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (securities)
