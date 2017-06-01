Betsy's Best Connects with Leading Food Writers at the New York Food Fête

Betsy's Best will "spread" the word about its Gourmet Nut & Seed Butters with leading food writers at the New York City Food Fête, an essential industry touch point where new food products and the nation's food press intersect, June 26, 2017.

-- Every food brand's dream is to get one-on-one time with the nation's leading food writers and that's exactly what Betsy's BestGourmet Nut & Seed Butters is intending to do on June 26, 2017. In an intimate gathering, Founder Betsy Opyt and her team will have the opportunity to meet with hundreds of food journalists and bloggers that attend Food Fête each year to discover innovative new products and meet the passionate people behind them.The event, now in its 13th year, exposes food writers, journalists and editors to cutting-edge food brands and vice versa. "The Food Fête allows us to tell our story to leading consumer lifestyle and food media while they sample our products," said Betsy Opyt, President, CEO and Founder of Betsy's Best. "Face time like this creates an incredible opportunity for us to share the taste, versatility and benefits, as well as the mission, behind our yummy spreads."Betsy's Best Gourmet Nut & Seed Butters will showcase its nutritious and delicious, all natural, Non-GMO and Palm Oil Free Peanut Butter, Almond Butter, Sunflower Seed Butterand Cashew Butter. Using unique flavors and superfoods including cinnamon, chia seeds, and cardamom, Betsy's Best is taking nut and seed butters to new heights.With a mission to create unique products from the finest whole food ingredients that are not only delicious but also healthy…and fun, Betsy's Best has successfully created spreads with grown-up tastes that appeal to adults and kids alike. And, it seems that stores across the country have grown a liking to them as well. Within one year Betsy's Best has impressively grown from 58 stores to over 2,100 stores in 39 states."Betsy's Best encompasses the kind of healthy-meets-gourmet ingenuity that retailers are looking for and is the type of brand that we look for in Food Fête applications,"said Jeff Davis, Food Fête Founder and Producer. "We are thrilled that Betsy was selected to be one of only 25 unique brands to showcase with us this year."Betsy's Bestwas founded in 2012 by Betsy Opyt, former Miss Indiana and a Registered and Licensed Dietitian and Certified Diabetes Educator. Based in Naples, FL, the company blends its nut and seed butters with unique ingredients, flavors and superfoods to create products that are nutritious, delicious and different. The sweet and salty spreads are Non-GMO Project Verified, all natural, gluten free and palm oil free. Betsy's Best brands are the initial offerings of Healthy Concepts Food Company, LLC.Betsy's Best Gourmet Almond Butter was recognized in October 2016 as the first recipient of the ChefsBest Quality in Craft Award in a blind taste test by an expert panel of Certified Master Tasters. For more than 60 hand crafted recipes and to learn more about Betsy's Best, visit www.BetsysBest.com and connect on social media.Betsy's Best Gourmet Nut & Seed Butters are available online at www.BetsysBest.com and in leading retailers including Kroger, Whole Foods Market (Florida), Bristol Farms, Ingles Markets, Vons, Ralph's, Lowe's, City Market, King Soopers, Fred Meyer, Harris Teeter, Wegmans and others; and through distributors including UNFI, KeHE, Jake's Finer Foods, Haddon House, Gourmet Merchants and others. For wholesale inquiries contactinfo@BetsysBest.com, tel 888.685.8292.