UCView released the low-cost and simple to use Android digital signage app which is easily accessible via the Google Play Store.

UCView Launches Android digital signage app

Contact

Christine

***@ucview.com Christine

End

-- UCView announced the launching of the new digital signage player app for the Android operating system. The low-cost app offers flexible playback functionality, enabling for the user to create and upload stunning images, videos, and HTML5 content with 4K video. Content can also be displayed in a touch screen environment.The app is available to install via Google Play Store and can be used by virtually anyone interested in deploying digital signage, even first-time users.states Guy Avital, CEO of UCView, Inc.Despite its low cost, UCView's Android app delivers an effortless experience for the user. The app was built with security in mind, ensuring a safe and sound experience for any Android user.The player app is available and ready to download on Google Play Store. Certain models may be free with a yearly subscription. For more details, please contact a UCView Business Development Representative at (877) 828-4399 or visit us at http://www.ucview.com/