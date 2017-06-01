News By Tag
UCView Launches Android Digital Signage App
UCView released the low-cost and simple to use Android digital signage app which is easily accessible via the Google Play Store.
The app is available to install via Google Play Store and can be used by virtually anyone interested in deploying digital signage, even first-time users.
"Our economical app takes advantage of the versatile android ecosystem. It is capable of running 24/7 and offers great computing performance with 4K video playback" states Guy Avital, CEO of UCView, Inc.
Despite its low cost, UCView's Android app delivers an effortless experience for the user. The app was built with security in mind, ensuring a safe and sound experience for any Android user.
The player app is available and ready to download on Google Play Store. Certain models may be free with a yearly subscription. For more details, please contact a UCView Business Development Representative at (877) 828-4399 or visit us at http://www.ucview.com/
Contact
Christine
***@ucview.com
End
