June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
7654321


Amazing Lash Studio at Wayne Day!

 
 
Amazing-Lash-Studio
Amazing-Lash-Studio
WAYNE, N.J. - June 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Join Amazing Lash Studio in Wayne for a day of fun!

Wayne Day was created for the purpose of bringing the Township residents together to learn more about our community and the many things that the Wayne Township has to offer. Come out with your entire family and enjoy food, attractions, and get to know your local businesses.

Visit with Amazing Lash Studio Wayne at booth #54, June 11th from 11am – 5pm, rain or shine. Stop by their booth for giveaways and play spin the wheel! There will be over one hundred booths to stroll by and enjoy, each with a fun activity for you!

New to Amazing Lash Studio eyelash extensions? We understand the unknown can be intimidating. But have no fear — it's actually a relaxing, enjoyable experience. Each Amazing Lash Studio has 4 proprietary eyelash extensions styles that are used to customize your look. Your stylists will conduct a style assessment on your first visit to understand the look you would like to achieve.

Live music with 3 bands from Noon until 5:00 on a big stage, under a big tent!

Join us for a day of fun visit  https://www.amazinglashstudio.com/studios/nj/wayne/wayne for more information about Amazing Lash Studio.

Contact
Charge Media Group
***@chargemediagroup.com
End
Source:Amazing Lash Studio Wayne
Email:***@chargemediagroup.com Email Verified
Tags:Beauty, Wayne Day, Events
Industry:Beauty
Location:Wayne - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Events
