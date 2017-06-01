 
Industry News





Tuvizo's Newest Product To be Released Soon

To be released this week, Tuvizo provides the general public a sneak peek of their newest product.
 
 
SARASOTA, Fla. - June 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Following weeks of anticipation and the success of their new dry bags released last month, the team at Tuvizo has worked double time to develop new product ideas and release it this month. They first provided their VIP members a first look on the new microfiber beach towels a week ago and expected release date is this weekend. The towels are an addition to their catalog of continuously growing season-primed outdoor products.

"It's the summer season! Even if it's not yet felt by some in Europe and the Americas, we can definitely say this product is in direct preparation for that. Most families and friends tend to go out in parties, beaches and pools during this time. Our team realized it would be perfect to sell new products that would cater to such a need that is always there every year," says Abi Tunstall, owner of Tuvizo.

The price is still to be announced but material is made of  microfiber. General package size is 3.15 x 3.15 x 9.06 inches and it will come in a variety of five colors. One is bright green, pink, blue, purple and gray.

"Again, we will be announcing the release of this product very soon and our VIP list will get word of it out first plus discounts. If you feel like you need this one for your summer vacations, get in on our list at vip@tuvizo.com, and let us know your intention to join the program. We send out occasional emails mostly to let people know of new products and offers they all get to see first before the general public," explains Abi.

About Tuvizo

Tuvizo is a newly emerging family run company specialising in high visibility clothing primarily designed for use in outdoor fitness and leisure pursuits. The company believes safety combined with user friendly design and functionality is paramount. Tuvizo's newest product is a reflective vest and a waterproof drybag It's Reflective vests provide high visibility day & night for running, cycling, walking or any other outdoor activity. This easily adjustable lightweight elastic harness gives a versatile comfortable fit over sports gear or outdoor clothing.

Microfiber beach towel: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0724YV4SX

https://www.amazon.com/shops/tuvizo

