Angela Meryl To Guest On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell On Wednesday June 14th, 2017
Stuntwoman, Actor, Author and Motivational Speaker Angela Meryl will be a guest on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell live radio/tv show Wednesday June 14th, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET | 12-2 pm PT at w4cy.com Radio | Visit www.jimmystarshow.com.
So who is Angela Meryl? She's the multi-talented woman behind some of Hollywood's most action-packed stunt scenes! Angela's taken a lot of serious bumps and bruises for some of the movie industry's biggest stars. But, to keep it real, Angela has also given her own beat downs. The New Jersey native, who got her first stunt gig alongside actor- comedian Sinbad, in the movie "First Kid," loves her job and she's one of the best in the business. Year after year, Angela is recognized for her outstanding work. She's received two Taurus World Stunt Award nominations for her performance in the opening scene of Quentin Tarantino's blockbuster movie "Kill Bill." Angela's big moment came when she won the Taurus World Stunt Award for "Best Overall Stunt by a Woman" in the movie "Obsessed."
In 2014, Angela was nominated for "Stuntwoman of the Year" for her performance in "NCIS LA." In the television drama Angela jumped backwards out of a window on the 33rd floor! Action flicks are Angela's specialty. You have also probably seen her work, but just didn't know it in "Skyfall" and "Pirates of the Caribbean." Angela's the one lunging through the air to fight an opponent martial-arts style, slamming into cliffside guard railings at 60 miles per hour, dangling from helicopters in mid-air and even plunging into the depths of New York's Hudson River. One of Angela's most memorable stunts was in 2010. During an appearance on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" Angela jumped from the studio rooftop before sitting down to chat with Oprah about her exciting life as a stuntwoman. Angela has doubled for the "Who's Who" among Hollywood's elite. TV actresses such as Vivica A. Fox, Naomie Harris, Vanessa Williams, Gabrielle Union, Sanaa Lathan, Halle Berry, Rihanna, Beyonce, Aunjanue Ellis, Latonya Richardson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Nathalie Emmanuel, and the list goes on.
After almost 20 years of kicking, punching, slapping, jumping, and crashing her way to the top, what's next for Angela Meryl? Once you get to know Angela—the answer is obvious. The Daredevil Diva wants to continue to instruct and motivate others who want to follow in her footsteps. Part of Angela's commitment to giving back is narrated in her best selling book "STUNTS: The How to Handbook Secrets from an Award Winning Stuntwoman". Angela's book thoroughly chronicles her experiences in the stunt business, beginning with an accounting of her appearance on "The Oprah Winfrey Show," which took place during the eve of the season finale in 2010. Part I then goes on to reveal the intricacies of the embodiment of Angela's work, including a plethora of tried and proven techniques that have allowed her to become the celebrated stuntwoman she is today.
The Jimmy Star Show is pleased to showcase the expertise and talent of Angela Meryl and all anticipate a fun and informative time talking with her about her career and the entertainment industries at large. Join King of Cool Jimmy Star, and Cool Man about Town Ron Russell as they have a playful and sometimes wild time with the talented featured guest!
To hear/watch Angela Meryl live on The Jimmy Star Show tune in to W4CY Radio on Wednesday June 14th, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET and 12-2 pm PT online at www.w4cy.com from anywhere in the world!
Follow Angela Meryl on Twitter @AngelaMeryl
The official website for Angela Meryl may be found at http://www.Angela-
Follow the Jimmy Star Show on Twitter @jimmystarshow
The official website for The Jimmy Star Show may be found at http://www.jimmystarshow.com
The official site for W4CY Radio may be found at http://www.w4cy.com
