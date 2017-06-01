 
Industry News





NCHEC Releases Value of Certification Video 2017 for CHES® and MCHES® Credentials

 
 
WHITEHALL, Pa. - June 7, 2017 - PRLog -- The National Commission for Health Education Credentialing, Inc. (NCHEC) is pleased to announce the release of the newly filmed 2017 video on the value of CHES® and MCHES® certification.  Filmed at the Society for Public Health Education (SOPHE) annual conference in March of 2017, the video features Certified Health Education Specialist (CHES®) and Master Certified Health Education Specialist (MCHES®) practitioners from a variety of work settings. Video participants offer advice and guidance on the value and process of NCHEC certification for individuals entering the field of health education and promotion, as well as advanced-level practitioners seeking higher level skills validation.

Filming was conducted in Denver, Colorado at the Hyatt Conference Center by NCHEC's digital vendor, Speak Creative.  Interviews were compiled from volunteers attending the conference who are actively CHES® and MCHES®-certified through the NCHEC organization.  The individuals filmed included Trisha Zizumbo, Oakland County Health Department, Zachary Raney, North Kentucky Health Department, Arycelis Segura, Montefiore Medical System, Dr. Raffy Luquis, Penn State University, Jennifer Nguyen, National Psoriasis Foundation, Dr. Beth Chaney, Past NCHEC Board Chair, and Melissa Opp, NCHEC Staff member.

The video will be available on NCHEC's NCHEC's YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=emJlL07WRXU&t=86s) and on the organizational website at www.nchec.org.



