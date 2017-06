"Ready Now" the new single from Giorgio Hofmann releases June 14th

World music elements make "Ready Now" the song of the season

Giorgio Hofmann - "Ready Now"

Contact

AMW Group

***@amworldgroup.com AMW Group

End

-- Pop artist and model Giorgio Hofmann is ready to take over the summer. His latest single "Ready Now" is being released on June 14th, just in time to be a contender for the song of the season. "Ready Now" will be available on iTunes.Following the success of his previous hits, "I Don't Care" and "(Damn) We Good", "Ready Now" is an eclectic pop anthem that expertly mixes Indian voices and guitar riffs over Giorgio's energetic vocals.This worldly approach is reflective of Giorgio's own international background. Born in Spain, raised in Italy, Giorgio has traveled to destinations across the globe. Currently, Milan, Barcelona and Los Angeles are the cities Giorgio calls home.says Giorgio of his work on "Ready Now."Giorgio has also spent some time in front of the camera as a model, and the music video for "Ready Now" will feature his chiseled features and magnetic presence. The video is set for release on June 14th on Giorgio's YouTube Channel ( http://www.youtube.com/ user/MOVIDAofficial ).The emerging artist is hard at work in the studio working on upcoming projects. He expects to announce new releases by the end of the year.Giorgio Hofmann is a recording artist and model who splits his time between Milan, Barcelona and Los Angeles. Giorgio started composing and producing his own music at age 15. Giorgio's first hit 'I Don't Care' garnered him the attention of various Italian entertainment producers including Alex Gaudino, Caterina Caselli and DJ Albertino. In 2016 his song '(Damn) We Good' introduced Giorgio to a growing fan base. His new release, the highly anticipated 'Ready Now', drops this JuneOfficial website: www.giorgiohofmann.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GiorgioHofmannOfficial/Twitter: https://twitter.com/GiorgioHofmannInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/giorgiohofmann/