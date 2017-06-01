Stop losing Keys with Chillax's Key Finder

key finder

End

-- Do you keep losing track of your car keys or your wallet? Well, Chillax has made it their mission to make sure your family never loses them again! Their premium phone finder is one of the best Bluetooth devices on the market right now because it pinpoints the exact location of your various items! This electronic key locator features an Anti-lost Alarm & a Camera Shutter Remote. You can use it to locate any item, using its Last-seen Tracking system. This remote key finder uses GPS to detect where you last placed your lost item and alerts you to its location. This item finder acts as a wallet locator, by tracking the exact spot your billfold is located.This stylish key finder keychain is small, and comes in two colors: black and blue. It is so easy to use, that even your little ones will be able to operate t!Get your premium key finder here:Media ContactAlif InvestmentChillax Brandasif@alif-usa.com404-717-7700United States