 
News By Tag
* Key Finder
* Gps Locator
* Wallet Locator
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Home
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Cumming
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
7654321

Stop losing Keys with Chillax's Key Finder

 
 
key finder
key finder
CUMMING, Ga. - June 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Do you keep losing track of your car keys or your wallet? Well, Chillax has made it their mission to make sure your family never loses them again! Their premium phone finder is one of the best Bluetooth devices on the market right now because it pinpoints the exact location of your various items! This electronic key locator features an Anti-lost Alarm & a Camera Shutter Remote. You can use it to locate any item, using its Last-seen Tracking system. This remote key finder uses GPS to detect where you last placed your lost item and alerts you to its location. This item finder acts as a wallet locator, by tracking the exact spot your billfold is located.

This stylish key finder keychain is small, and comes in two colors: black and blue. It is so easy to use, that even your little ones will be able to operate t!

Get your premium key finder here: www.amazon.com/dp/B06Y4HSL8D

Media Contact
Company Name: Alif Investment
Contact Person: Chillax Brand
Email: asif@alif-usa.com
Phone: 404-717-7700
Country: United States
Website: www.chillax-brand.com
End
Source:Alif Investment
Email:***@gmail.com
Phone:4047177700
Tags:Key Finder, Gps Locator, Wallet Locator
Industry:Home
Location:Cumming - Georgia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Alif Investment Inc PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share