 
News By Tag
* Mergers And Acquisitions
* Business Broker
* Business For Sale
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Chicago
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
7654321

Sun Acquisitions announces the sale of Knockerball Chicago, a sports entertainment business

 
CHICAGO - June 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Sun Acquisitions is pleased to announce the sale of Knockerball Chicago. The Company was started in 2014 and has been continuously profitable. Knockerball offers bubble soccer, a form of sports entertainment where individuals place themselves in a plastic bubble and compete with others. The activity is frequently used as a team building exercise and is also booked for birthday parties and other social events.

Knockerball Chicago has exclusive rights to the Knockerball USA name in the Chicagoland Area which includes the opportunity to sell licensed products as well as gaining access to proprietary software from the licensor, Knockerball USA, which is an industry leader in bubble soccer. The licensor provides significant support in promoting and marketing the business nationwide. Knockerball has gained much popularity since its start in Chicago and is poised to continue on its growth trajectory.

Sun Acquisitions generated an offer and was able to close the transaction within seven months of engagement. The Business was acquired by a husband and wife duo that looks forward to growing and improving the Business.

About Sun Acquisitions

Sun Acquisitions is a Chicago based mergers and acquisitions firm. We work with clients that are interested in the confidential sale, acquisition or valuation of privately held middle market and main street companies. Our professionals have significant experience and knowledge to thoroughly guide clients through each stage of the sale or acquisition process. Sun Acquisitions has successfully managed and handled engagement across all industries and is recognized as a leading M&A advisory firm in the Midwest.

www.sunacquisitions.com

Phone: 773-243-1603

Contact
Tabitha David
***@sunacquisitions.com
End
Source:Sun Acquisitions LLC
Email:***@sunacquisitions.com Email Verified
Tags:Mergers And Acquisitions, Business Broker, Business For Sale
Industry:Business
Location:Chicago - Illinois - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Sun Acquisitions News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share