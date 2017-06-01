Sun Acquisitions announces the sale of Knockerball Chicago, a sports entertainment business

Contact

-- Sun Acquisitions is pleased to announce the sale of Knockerball Chicago. The Company was started in 2014 and has been continuously profitable. Knockerball offers bubble soccer, a form of sports entertainment where individuals place themselves in a plastic bubble and compete with others. The activity is frequently used as a team building exercise and is also booked for birthday parties and other social events.Knockerball Chicago has exclusive rights to the Knockerball USA name in the Chicagoland Area which includes the opportunity to sell licensed products as well as gaining access to proprietary software from the licensor, Knockerball USA, which is an industry leader in bubble soccer. The licensor provides significant support in promoting and marketing the business nationwide. Knockerball has gained much popularity since its start in Chicago and is poised to continue on its growth trajectory.Sun Acquisitions generated an offer and was able to close the transaction within seven months of engagement. The Business was acquired by a husband and wife duo that looks forward to growing and improving the Business.Sun Acquisitions is a Chicago based mergers and acquisitions firm. We work with clients that are interested in the confidential sale, acquisition or valuation of privately held middle market and main street companies. Our professionals have significant experience and knowledge to thoroughly guide clients through each stage of the sale or acquisition process. Sun Acquisitions has successfully managed and handled engagement across all industries and is recognized as a leading M&A advisory firm in the Midwest.Phone: 773-243-1603