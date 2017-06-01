 
News By Tag
* Pine Manor
* Summer Camp
* Culinary Class
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Cape Coral
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
7654321


Summer Culinary Bootcamp is Open to Teens

Kids ages 15-18 can gain certification in safe staff food handling while having fun with food.
 
 
Pine Manor Teen Summer Camp
Pine Manor Teen Summer Camp
CAPE CORAL, Fla. - June 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Is your teenager a budding chef or interested in learning what it's like to work in a professional kitchen?

The Pine Manor Improvement Association, in partnership with Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida, is offering a three-week course that will prepare teenagers ages 15-18 for employment in the culinary field.

Students will learn basic cooking techniques and terms, serving skills and earn their safe food handlers certificate.

Weekday classes are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 19 through July 7 at the Pine Manor  licensed commercial kitchen, located at 5547 Tenth Avenue, Fort Myers. The fee is just $10, or students can volunteer to work in the Pine Manor Community Garden for a minimum of two hours and take the class for free.

To register, call Robin at (239) 995-2106 at extension 2219.

Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that serves Collier, Lee, Charlotte, Hendry and Glades Counties. The agency's mission is to help people with disabilities and disadvantages by offering life-changing opportunities to achieve independence. Goodwill's programs in Southwest Florida include Pathways to Opportunity adult day training, Job-Link resource centers, MicroEnterprise small business training, High School High Tech career exploration, disability-accessible housing, and more.

For online registration, visit http://www.goodwillswfl.org/uploads/pagesfiles/1262.pdf.
For more information about Goodwill, please call (239) 995-2106, ext. 2213 or visit www.goodwillswfl.org.

Contact
Susan Hegarty
***@goodwillswfl.org
End
Source:Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida
Email:***@goodwillswfl.org Email Verified
Tags:Pine Manor, Summer Camp, Culinary Class
Industry:Education
Location:Cape Coral - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida, Inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share