Summer Culinary Bootcamp is Open to Teens
Kids ages 15-18 can gain certification in safe staff food handling while having fun with food.
The Pine Manor Improvement Association, in partnership with Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida, is offering a three-week course that will prepare teenagers ages 15-18 for employment in the culinary field.
Students will learn basic cooking techniques and terms, serving skills and earn their safe food handlers certificate.
Weekday classes are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 19 through July 7 at the Pine Manor licensed commercial kitchen, located at 5547 Tenth Avenue, Fort Myers. The fee is just $10, or students can volunteer to work in the Pine Manor Community Garden for a minimum of two hours and take the class for free.
To register, call Robin at (239) 995-2106 at extension 2219.
Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that serves Collier, Lee, Charlotte, Hendry and Glades Counties. The agency's mission is to help people with disabilities and disadvantages by offering life-changing opportunities to achieve independence. Goodwill's programs in Southwest Florida include Pathways to Opportunity adult day training, Job-Link resource centers, MicroEnterprise small business training, High School High Tech career exploration, disability-accessible housing, and more.
For online registration, visit http://www.goodwillswfl.org/
For more information about Goodwill, please call (239) 995-2106, ext. 2213 or visit www.goodwillswfl.org.
Contact
Susan Hegarty
***@goodwillswfl.org
