Sherry Fell, Small Business Person of the Year

Awarded By The Broward County Council of Chambers for Exceptional Business Leadership
 
 
SUNRISE, Fla. - June 7, 2017 - PRLog -- The Annual Small Business Person of the Year Luncheon was held by the Broward County Council of Chambers on May 25 at the Renaissance Business Complex in Plantation, Florida.

Sherry Fell, President of Sunrise based 5 County Real Estate, Inc., was named the 2017 Small Business Person of the Year Award.

Sherry, was elected out of the worthy nominees for her 20 + years of dedication to the growth of her company and her active involvement in local communities and charities.

In honor of Small Businesses, the Broward County Chambers of Commerce selected one outstanding small businessperson from each community. The honorees have contributed to their community by conducting a successful and profitable business. In addition, they have been involved with Chamber and community projects by giving time, energy and resources. Some additional requirements were

• Must be a current member of a Broward Chamber of Commerce

• Must be in business at least two years and have fewer than 50 employees

• Must be an owner or partner of the business and actively involved in the day to day management

• Must show that business has experienced growth or other measurable indicator of business success in the past twelve months

Sherry is also an active member in the National Association of Realtors, the Florida Association of Realtors, The Women's Council of Realtors and the Mike Ferry Superstar Program.

The team at 5 County Real Estate, http://www.5countyrealEstate.com are also involved in Broward by sponsoring and participating in events for the Children Miracle Network, the Susan B. Komen Foundation, the Sanctuary Golf Course, and various children's sporting events.

Contact
Sherry Fell
954-999-5207
***@5countyrealestate.com
