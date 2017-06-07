News By Tag
SnapCheck Chosen as 2017 Red Herring Top 100 North America Finalist
Finalists for the awards are among the continent's brightest and most innovative private ventures. Their place among North America's tech elite has been chosen by Red Herring's editorial team, during a months-long process that takes into account criteria including disruptive impact, proof of concept, financial performance, market footprint and quality of management.
For over two decades Red Herring's team has seen through the tech sector's hype to select brands that have become industry benchmarks. Previous Top 100 finalists have included Alibaba, Facebook, Google, Skype, SuperCell, Spotify, Twitter, and YouTube.
The Top 100 North America has become not only a springboard for some of tech's biggest names, but a valued and trusted tool for venture capitalists, experts and analysts predicting trends at the industry's sharpest edge.
"SnapCheck fully deserves its place among our finalists, and I've every confidence it will make a significant impact in the tech world," added Vieux.
According to Ken Kruszka, CEO of SnapCheck, "The team at SnapCheck is honored by the recognition and the validation of our strategy. Our platform helps businesses and banks save over $70 Billion annually on legacy payments costs and risk mitigation. Inclusion in the Red Herring Top 100 North America is further proof that the US and the world are ready to eliminate their dependence on legacy paper payments."
SnapCheck will present their solution at the Red Herring Top 100 North America conference in Los Angeles, June 12-14 2017. The Top 100 winners will be announced at a special awards ceremony on the evening of June 14 at the event.
About SnapCheck
SnapCheck is a global payments technology company that is bridging the digital divide in payments. SnapCheck's revolutionary blockchain-enabled digital checking platform marries the ubiquity of checks with the speed and security of electronic payments. SnapCheck's platform combines the ubiquity of checks, the cost of ACH, the data of EDI, the speed of Wires, and the security of Blockchain. For more information on SnapCheck, please visit http://www.goSnapCheck.com
