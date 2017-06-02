News By Tag
Terrier Claims Services Receives SOC 2 Type I Attestation Report
Independent Audit Verifies Terrier Claims Services' Internal Controls and Processes
SOC 2 engagements are based on the AICPA's Trust Services Principles. SOC 2 service auditor reports focus on a Service Organization's non-financial reporting controls as they relate to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of a system. KirkpatrickPrice's service auditor report verifies the suitability of the design and operating effectiveness of Terrier Claims Services' controls to meet the criteria for these principles.
"Terrier Claims Services continues to be the best solution for claims investigation services. Now, with KirkPatrickPrice as our auditor and the SOC2 certification, our clients can rest assured that their data is retained in a secure environment. Terrier Claims Services is the only SOC2 certified regional investigation company in the Northeast," said Dan Sullivan, President of Terrier Claims Services.
"The SOC 2 audit is based on the Trust Services Principles and Criteria. Terrier Claims Services has selected the security principle for the basis of their audit," said Joseph Kirkpatrick, Managing Partner with KirkpatrickPrice. "Terrier Claims Services delivers trust based services to their clients, and by communicating the results of this audit, their clients can be assured of their reliance on Terrier Claims Services' controls."
About Terrier Claims Services
Founded in 1996 by brothers, Dan and Edward Sullivan, TCS is a full-service claims investigation firm dedicated exclusively to insurance defense, third party administrators, defense attorneys and government agencies.
The company's mission is a simple one. Deliver a consistent, high-quality service at a fair price while maintaining the highest ethical standards.
Terrier Claims Service was established to create a new model of effectiveness, efficiency and excellence in an industry where adequate performance is not enough. We separate ourselves from other firms by combining cutting-edge computer tracking and processing technology with aggressive instinct to produce the ultimate end-product – results. Terrier Claims is excited at the prospect of demonstrating our abilities and exceeding the highest expectations.
Our investigations are customized to suit specific needs and are aggressively pursued to an economical and efficient disposition. Our extensive experience insures creative solutions to even the most challenging investigations and claims. Experts in Construction, Mass Transit, Worker's Compensation, Liability, Medical Malpractice and Property claims investigation, our team is prepared to assist from incident to resolution with investigation, emergency response investigation, desktop background investigations, surveillance, trial preparation and property adjusting. Our services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. www.terrierclaims.com
About KirkpatrickPrice, LLC
KirkpatrickPrice is a licensed CPA firm, PCI QSA, and a HITRUST CSF Assessor, registered with the PCAOB, providing assurance services to over 550 clients in more than 48 states, Canada, Asia, and Europe. The firm has over 11 years of experience in information security and compliance assurance by performing assessments, audits, and tests that strengthen information security and internal controls. KirkpatrickPrice most commonly provides advice on SOC 1, SOC 2, HIPAA, HITRUST CSF, PCI DSS, ISO 27001, FISMA, and CFPB frameworks. For more info, visit www.kirkpatrickprice.com.
