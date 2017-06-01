 
June 2017
Gulf Management Systems Meets Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards

Independent Audit Verifies Gulf Management Systems' PCI Compliance
 
 
CLEARWATER, Fla. - June 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Gulf Management Systems, an electronic payment solutions firm, today announced that it has completed its PCI audit and received their Report on Compliance (RoC). These reports verify that Gulf Management Systems adheres to the Payment Card Industry Security Data Standard and has the proper internal controls and processes in place to deliver high quality services to its clients.

KirkpatrickPrice, a licensed CPA and PCI QSA firm, performed the audit and appropriate testing of Gulf Management Systems' controls that are relevant to the storing and transmitting of information from credit, debit, or other payment cards.  In accordance with the PCI Security Standards Council, KirkpatrickPrice's Qualified Security Assessors assisted Gulf Management Systems in becoming PCI compliant.

The PCI Data Security Standard is a complex security standard that focuses on security management, policies, procedures, network architecture, software design, and other critical protective procedures.  These security standards are relevant to any merchant or service provider that uses, stores or transmits information from a payment card.

Gulf Management Systems offers versatile and secure credit card and ACH payment processing for all business types throughout the Tampa Bay area.

"Many of Gulf Management Systems' clients rely on their systems to process or store sensitive data and protect information," said Joseph Kirkpatrick, Managing Partner with KirkpatrickPrice. "As a result, Gulf Management Systems has implemented best practice controls demanded by their customers to address information security and compliance risks. Our third-party opinion validates these controls and the tests we perform provide assurance regarding the accounts receivables management services provided by Gulf Management Systems."

About Gulf Management Systems

Gulf Management Systems has provided local businesses and non-profits in Pinellas County competitively priced payment processing solutions since 1992.  They have always believed in a personalized customer experience and making their clients their top priority.  Their Donor BOO$T program has served the community for many years, offering non-profits donation collection tools and exposure. For more information, visit http://gulfmanagementsystems.com/.

About KirkpatrickPrice, LLC

KirkpatrickPrice is a licensed CPA firm, PCI QSA, and a HITRUST CSF Assessor, registered with the PCAOB, providing assurance services to over 550 clients in more than 48 states, Canada, Asia, and Europe. The firm has over 11 years of experience in information security and compliance assurance by performing assessments, audits, and tests that strengthen information security and internal controls. KirkpatrickPrice most commonly provides advice on SOC 1, SOC 2, HIPAA, HITRUST CSF, PCI DSS, ISO 27001, FISMA, and CFPB frameworks. For more information, visit www.kirkpatrickprice.com, follow KirkpatrickPrice on Twitter (@KPAudit), or connect with KirkpatrickPrice on LinkedIn.

Contact
Juan Martinez
Gulf Management Systems
***@gulfmanagementsystems.com
Source:KirkpatrickPrice
Email:***@gulfmanagementsystems.com
Tags:Pci, Electronic Payment Processing, Payment
Industry:Business
Location:Clearwater - Florida - United States
