Gulf Management Systems Meets Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards
Independent Audit Verifies Gulf Management Systems' PCI Compliance
KirkpatrickPrice, a licensed CPA and PCI QSA firm, performed the audit and appropriate testing of Gulf Management Systems' controls that are relevant to the storing and transmitting of information from credit, debit, or other payment cards. In accordance with the PCI Security Standards Council, KirkpatrickPrice's Qualified Security Assessors assisted Gulf Management Systems in becoming PCI compliant.
The PCI Data Security Standard is a complex security standard that focuses on security management, policies, procedures, network architecture, software design, and other critical protective procedures. These security standards are relevant to any merchant or service provider that uses, stores or transmits information from a payment card.
Gulf Management Systems offers versatile and secure credit card and ACH payment processing for all business types throughout the Tampa Bay area.
"Many of Gulf Management Systems' clients rely on their systems to process or store sensitive data and protect information,"
About Gulf Management Systems
Gulf Management Systems has provided local businesses and non-profits in Pinellas County competitively priced payment processing solutions since 1992. They have always believed in a personalized customer experience and making their clients their top priority. Their Donor BOO$T program has served the community for many years, offering non-profits donation collection tools and exposure. For more information, visit http://gulfmanagementsystems.com/
About KirkpatrickPrice, LLC
KirkpatrickPrice is a licensed CPA firm, PCI QSA, and a HITRUST CSF Assessor, registered with the PCAOB, providing assurance services to over 550 clients in more than 48 states, Canada, Asia, and Europe. The firm has over 11 years of experience in information security and compliance assurance by performing assessments, audits, and tests that strengthen information security and internal controls. KirkpatrickPrice most commonly provides advice on SOC 1, SOC 2, HIPAA, HITRUST CSF, PCI DSS, ISO 27001, FISMA, and CFPB frameworks. For more information, visit www.kirkpatrickprice.com, follow KirkpatrickPrice on Twitter (@KPAudit), or connect with KirkpatrickPrice on LinkedIn.
Contact
Juan Martinez
Gulf Management Systems
***@gulfmanagementsystems.com
