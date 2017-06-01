Deer Valley Showroom/Warehouse Sells for $1.37 Million to Veterinary Business

18453 N. 7th Ave, Phoenix, AZ

-- A freestanding industrial showroom/warehouse at 18453 N. 7th Ave., Phoenix, has sold to a veterinary business for $1,374,000 or $122.94 per SF. The buyer, 1st Pet Vet Centers, will occupy the entire space.Lee & Associates principals Mark Linsalata and Jerry Marrell negotiated the transaction on behalf of the seller, Kuipers Family Trust, Scottsdale. Geoffrey Waldrom of Newmark Knight Frank, negotiated for the buyer, 1st Pet Vet Centers, Northwest Valley, LLC, Chandler.1st Pet Veterinary Centers is a 24-hour, primary, specialty and emergency practice with offices in Chandler, Mesa and North Phoenix.The property, built in 2002, sits on nearly one acre of land. It features 4 drive-in doors, 1 exterior dock, 14' clear height and 30 free surface spaces. The property has excellent street frontage and is close to the Loop 101 Freeway.ark Linsalata | PRINCIPAL602.912.3539;mlinsalata@leearizona.comJerry Marrell | PRINCIPAL602.954.3744;jmarrell@leearizona.comNow in our 26th year, Lee & Associates Arizona specializes in providing exceptional commercial brokerage services to the industrial, office, retail, investment, multifamily, and land sectors of the Phoenix commercial real estate market. The Phoenix office was established in 1991 and is now recognized as one of the most successful brokerage firms in the state.Each of our North American Lee & Associates offices has a strong local ownership combined with a powerful platform from the national Lee & Associates network.