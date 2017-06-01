 
News By Tag
* Hy-Lok Launches CDS Catalog
* Hy-Lok Online Catalog release
* CDS Customer Press Release
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Place
* San Jose
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
7654321


Cds Catalog Solution Launched By Hy-lok Usa

Today Hy-Lok USA announced the launch of their new online catalog. Developed by CDS (Catalog Data Solutions), a leading provider of 3D Catalog & eCommerce solution that get industrial suppliers products found, designed-in, and purchased.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Hy-Lok Launches CDS Catalog
Hy-Lok Online Catalog release
CDS Customer Press Release

Industry:
Software

Location:
San Jose - California - US

Subject:
Features

SAN JOSE, Calif. - June 7, 2017 - PRLog -- About Hy-Lok USA

Hy-Lok supports a broad inventory of instrumentation and industrial valves (http://www.hylokusa.com/Products/valves/) and fittings (http://www.hylokusa.com/Products/fittings/) for applications in nearly every industry.  Hy-Lok continues to push the envelope with new product development, carefully considering customer specifications like pressure, temperature, fluids, flow rate, environment and budget.  "We are always happy to respond to inquiries for the availability or development of any specific valve or fitting."

"We're delighted to have implemented this solution for Hy-Lok USA," said John Major, CEO Catalog Data Solutions. Hy-Lok USA recognizes that the industrial product sourcing process has changed, with designers and specifiers researching and selecting products online. Hy-Lok USA also understands that their online content has to influence the online research and selection process, by having rich content that is easily searched using modern search methodologies. Like many suppliers today Hy-Lok USA wanted a cloud catalog solution supported by professional services, thereby minimizing the drain on their internal engineering resources. While searching for cloud catalog vendors, they quickly learned that the CDS Cloud Catalog solution was the only cloud catalog on the market that could render each catalog landing page under their main website domain of http://www.hylokusa.com/. This patented technology greatly improves SEO performance by adding a new web page for each SKU in their online catalog, all under the Hy-Lok USA Domain!"

About CDS (Catalog Data Solutions, Inc.)

CDS serves Industrial Suppliers by providing them with 3D Catalog & eCommerce solutions that get their products found, designed-in, and purchased. Founded in 2005 with headquarters in San Jose, CA, CDS enables building product and industrial parts manufacturers and their distributors to increase sales by enabling their products to be specified into new designs, improve website conversion rates, generate high quality sales leads, and improve customer service. CDS SaaS solutions include the CDS ModelServer™, CDS Catalog™, and CDS Configurator™. CDS's skilled and experienced professional services team provides CAD modeling and implementation services for the successful deployment of CDS SaaS solutions. The company's customers include the world's leading manufacturers and distributors in the building products, high tech and industrial manufacturing industries. For more information, call +1.408.550.8820 or visit www.catalogdatasolutions.com.

Press Queries: Jeannie Abernethy, Catalog Data Solutions

+1-408-550-8827

jabernethy@catalogds.com

All brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

Contact
Catalog Data Solutions (CDS)
***@catalogds.com
End
Source:Hy-Lok
Email:***@catalogds.com Email Verified
Tags:Hy-Lok Launches CDS Catalog, Hy-Lok Online Catalog release, CDS Customer Press Release
Industry:Software
Location:San Jose - California - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Catalog Data Solutions PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share