Cds Catalog Solution Launched By Hy-lok Usa
Today Hy-Lok USA announced the launch of their new online catalog. Developed by CDS (Catalog Data Solutions), a leading provider of 3D Catalog & eCommerce solution that get industrial suppliers products found, designed-in, and purchased.
Hy-Lok supports a broad inventory of instrumentation and industrial valves (http://www.hylokusa.com/
"We're delighted to have implemented this solution for Hy-Lok USA," said John Major, CEO Catalog Data Solutions. Hy-Lok USA recognizes that the industrial product sourcing process has changed, with designers and specifiers researching and selecting products online. Hy-Lok USA also understands that their online content has to influence the online research and selection process, by having rich content that is easily searched using modern search methodologies. Like many suppliers today Hy-Lok USA wanted a cloud catalog solution supported by professional services, thereby minimizing the drain on their internal engineering resources. While searching for cloud catalog vendors, they quickly learned that the CDS Cloud Catalog solution was the only cloud catalog on the market that could render each catalog landing page under their main website domain of http://www.hylokusa.com/
About CDS (Catalog Data Solutions, Inc.)
CDS serves Industrial Suppliers by providing them with 3D Catalog & eCommerce solutions that get their products found, designed-in, and purchased. Founded in 2005 with headquarters in San Jose, CA, CDS enables building product and industrial parts manufacturers and their distributors to increase sales by enabling their products to be specified into new designs, improve website conversion rates, generate high quality sales leads, and improve customer service. CDS SaaS solutions include the CDS ModelServer™
Press Queries: Jeannie Abernethy, Catalog Data Solutions
+1-408-550-8827
jabernethy@catalogds.com
All brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders.
Contact
Catalog Data Solutions (CDS)
***@catalogds.com
End
