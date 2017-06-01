 
News By Tag
* Richard and Yvonne Moody
* RE/MAX Alliance Group
* Florida Waterfront Homes
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Bradenton
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
7654321


Team Moody Sells Manatee Riverfront Home in 41 Days

Richard and Yvonne Moody of RE/MAX Alliance Group Sell Ellenton, Florida, Waterfront Home for $935,000
 
 
818 Nancy Gamble Lane, Ellenton FL
818 Nancy Gamble Lane, Ellenton FL
BRADENTON, Fla. - June 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Richard and Yvonne Moody of Team Moody have sold a Manatee Riverfront listing at 818 Nancy Gamble Lane in Ellenton for $935,000. The home came under contract after only 41 days on the market.

         They represented the sellers, Michael and Patricia Trevena, and also brought the buyer, Eamon Martin Murrary. Situated on 100 feet of private waterfront, the totally renovated estate home features two living areas and 1,000 square feet of dock.

         This is the second time Yvonne Moody has sold this property. She was also the buyer's agent for the home's previous sale in May 2012, for $600,000.

         The sale was the culmination of a great month for the husband-and-wife team. They were responsible for five transaction sides in May, totaling $2.5 million. The Moodys are agents in RE/MAX Alliance Group's Bradenton office at 3007 Manatee Avenue West. They can be reached at (941) 301-7193 or (941) 447-6571.

         RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for both transactions and sales volume. It is the #1 office in Florida for contributions to the Children's Miracle Network. With more than 300 agents and staff, RE/MAX Alliance Group offers residential and commercial real estate solutions throughout Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties, with offices in Sarasota, Bradenton, Anna Maria Island, University Park, Venice, Siesta Key and Englewood. For more information, please visit www.alliancegroupfl.com.

Contact
Thomas & Brannan Communications
***@thomasbrannan.com
End
Source:RE/MAX Alliance Group
Email:***@thomasbrannan.com Email Verified
Tags:Richard and Yvonne Moody, RE/MAX Alliance Group, Florida Waterfront Homes
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Bradenton - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Thomas & Brannan Communications PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share