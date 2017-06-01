News By Tag
Team Moody Sells Manatee Riverfront Home in 41 Days
Richard and Yvonne Moody of RE/MAX Alliance Group Sell Ellenton, Florida, Waterfront Home for $935,000
They represented the sellers, Michael and Patricia Trevena, and also brought the buyer, Eamon Martin Murrary. Situated on 100 feet of private waterfront, the totally renovated estate home features two living areas and 1,000 square feet of dock.
This is the second time Yvonne Moody has sold this property. She was also the buyer's agent for the home's previous sale in May 2012, for $600,000.
The sale was the culmination of a great month for the husband-and-
RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for both transactions and sales volume. It is the #1 office in Florida for contributions to the Children's Miracle Network. With more than 300 agents and staff, RE/MAX Alliance Group offers residential and commercial real estate solutions throughout Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties, with offices in Sarasota, Bradenton, Anna Maria Island, University Park, Venice, Siesta Key and Englewood. For more information, please visit www.alliancegroupfl.com.
